‘Room for advancement’: Southern Union health science graduates find work quickly

Southern Union students are bucking the trend:

While it could be thought that a student would have to go to a large school to advance in health sciences, people graduating from Southern Union State Community College every semester disprove that narrative.

“Our nursing students, our surgical techs, radiology techs, our paramedics, they go through our training here,” said Todd Shackett, President of Southern Union State Community College. “They do their clinicals, their preceptorships with the hospitals, and they tend to stay around.”

Morgan Lewis-Moore, a registered nurse; Kelsi Smith, a paramedic; and Justin Whitlow, a radiologic technologist are three examples of students who were able to earn their associates degrees in health sciences from Southern Union and fill much-needed medical jobs in the Opelika-Auburn area. The school provided them with hands on training, clinicals, and helped with job placement in their respective fields.

“I really feel that the teachers at Southern Union genuinely care about our education and care about how we’re going to be once we get into our professions,” said Smith, now a paramedic with East Alabama Health. “It’s made me want to help the students that come in here to do clinicals exceed.”

Morgan Lewis-Moore

Morgan Lewis-Moore works for East Alabama Health as the nursing manager at the Freestanding Emergency Department in Auburn. She has been in her current position for three months and previously worked as a nurse supervisor for a year in the same location.

Lewis-Moore worked three full-time jobs as a single mom to support herself and her family while she went to nursing school at Southern Union in Opelika. She graduated December of 2017 with her associates degree in nursing. Morgan-Lewis says she had heard a lot of positive feedback on Southern Union’s nursing program and knew she wanted to attend there.

“I’ve always wanted to be a nurse and life happened,” Lewis-Moore said. “I actually went to paramedic school first at Southern Union. And I did that, and I enjoyed it, but I still knew nursing was my calling.”

Lewis-Moore was able to use Southern Union’s mobility program to move into nursing. The program allows licensed practical nursing or paramedic students to bridge over to Southern Union’s registered nurse program.

“I took my test to get my paramedic license and then I was able to start nursing school,” Lewis-Moore said. “And so instead of doing the whole five semesters I only had to do three semesters.”

Lewis-Moore says that while the program was challenging, the hands-on aspect of Southern Union’s classes was particularly helpful in preparing her for her career.

“They prepare you well for the workforce,” she said. “What I’ve noticed is sometimes in nursing, you can explain things from the book but you can’t really perform those skills. But I feel like Southern Union prepared me to use my skills.”

Nursing jobs are in abundance right now, especially after the emergence of COVID-19. “We’re struggling right now for nurses,” Lewis-Moore said. “It’s a great need, especially in our community.”

Lewis-Moore said finding a nursing job after she graduated wasn’t difficult at all.

“I started applying for jobs my last semester,” she said. “I applied for three or four jobs. They offered all of them to me, so it was just more of finding where I felt like was home where I could best use my skills.”

Lewis-Moore says there are plenty of opportunities for advancement in the nursing field. She was promoted to a charge nurse position within the first year and a half of her career. She then began to see her own aptitude for leadership and worked her way up to nurse manager.

“There’s lots of room for advancement,” Lewis-Moore said. “People think of nursing just as patient care but there’s so much more that you can do with it.”

Kelsi Smith

Kelsi Smith, 23, graduated from Southern Union State Community College in 2021 with her associates degree as a paramedic. She currently works with Emergency Technical services through East Alabama Health in Opelika. She grew up in Orlando but has lived in the Opelika area for the past three years. Smith had originally studied for her nursing degree but changed to Southern Union’s paramedic program. She finished the program in five semesters.

“The teachers are very hands-on, and they genuinely care about your education,” Smith said. “They want you to be successful. A lot of my teachers said I’m going to try to get you through this class so that I feel comfortable with you coming in and taking care of my kid or my parent, and that just shows that they care about how we can help patients and interact with them.”

According to Smith, the training she received through Southern Union gives students practical lessons that apply directly to their career.

“Southern Union I would say is a lot more hands-on than the other colleges,” Smith said. “I feel like a lot of people now, especially in my generation, seem like they’re a lot more hands-on rather than reading it and learning it.”

Smith says Southern Union gave her plenty of employment options once she graduated. Care Ambulance and Haynes Ambulance were both possibilities for her as well as East Alabama Health.

“Southern Union had multiple people come and talk to us or reach out and say, you know, if we ever need anything, we’re always welcome and they’ve given us options,” Smith said. She added that there is a very big need for paramedics in the area right now.

“There’s a lot of full-time paramedics, but then there’s also some that are part-time,” Smith said. “Even if we had more part-time or people who are in school and trying to get different types of degrees as well as working, we could always use help.”

Smith also says there are plenty of options and opportunities to grow as a paramedic and in other medical fields.

“Being able to intubate people and have that experience and training can help you become a CRNA [Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist] as well,” Smith said. “There’s also flight medic, critical care paramedics… there’s a million different avenues you can take in EMS itself. You can try to get a manager position, supervisory positions.

“All honesty, I had no interest in ever working on a truck and said I would not be caught on a truck over my dead body,” Smith added. “As soon as I got into the basic program, I fell in love with it. I just love being on the truck now and couldn’t imagine another job.”

Justin Whitlow

Justin Whitlow, 22, is a radiologic technologist at East Alabama Medical Center. Whitlow began working at EAMC as a transporter — someone who carries patients around the hospital — when he first started school at Southern Union. While he liked the position, Whitlow said he wanted to do more and became interested in radiology. He began his career as a student tech at EAMC in spring 2021. Whitlow became a registered Rad Tech after he graduated from Southern Union in spring 2022 with his Associate in Applied Science in Radiologic Technology.

“I was still at Southern Union when I decided to be a Rad Tech,” Whitlow said. “I was undecided my very first semester and then I applied to Rad Tech school, and I didn’t get in. But then I began taking the prerequisites the next semester and the next year I was able to get in.”

The program itself is five semesters with clinicals at the end. “Towards the end you just go to class one day and it’s three days of clinicals. It was great. I liked it,” Whitlow said. “You just had to study and you would be OK. It wasn’t too bad.”

Whitlow said the classes he took through Southern Union prepared him well for his career as a Rad Tech.

“Basically, everything you learn is what you do on the job,” he said. “You go to clinicals three times a week and that just preps you for what you are going to do every day.

“We take x-rays of patients,” Whitlow said. “We do fluoroscopy which is where we look at the inside of the body at the time you take the picture.”

One of his professors, Buddy Galdwell, worked at EAMC for close to 30 years. “Mr. Gladwell knew a lot about clinicals, he had been doing it so long,” Whitlow said. “He had a lot of stories about clinical stuff.”

When he first began looking at schools, Whitlow said his original plan was to go to University of Alabama at Birmingham. However, he noted Southern Union being smaller and less expensive as reasons to go to school locally instead.

“You can figure out exactly what you want to do,” Whitlow said. “They can be a little bit more hands-on because it’s smaller and help you out.”

Regarding opportunities in his field, Whitlow said there were different modalities. “There’s CT and MRI,” he said. “You’d have to take another registry, that’s like the test you take to become a registered tech. You have to go to classes and get your MRI registry and the CT one too.

“It helped me: It just trains you for everything you’ve got to do when you’re an x-ray tech,” Whitlow said.