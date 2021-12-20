Runway extension at AU Airport will affect six holes at Indian Pines, but the course says that's a good thing

A mandate from the Federal Aviation Administration means the Auburn University Regional Airport will have to extend one of its runway safety areas into Indian Pines Golf Course, but while the golf course will have to redesign holes, each party says they view the changes as positive.
Representatives from Indian Pines and the airport laid out a project before council members at their council work session on Thursday that will lengthen Runway 1-8’s safety area, the 350-foot area of land directly north of the runway strip. To comply with the mandate, it will need to be extended another 700 feet, replacing a segment of Country Club Road and part of the eastern portion of Indian Pines.
A runway safety area as defined by the FAA is a “defined surface surrounding the runway, typically 500-feet wide and extending 1,000-feet beyond each runway end (that) provides a graded area in the event that an aircraft overruns, undershoots or veers off the side of the runway.”
“Based on the type of airplanes frequently used in the airport, it is a driven design standard where we have got to increase our safety area around the north … that’s safe for the aircraft … based on FAA design criteria,” said Todd Storey, assistant director of the Auburn University Regional Airport. “We need to get this secured.”
Storey said the airport must finish the project soon to continue to legally be able to allow aircraft like jets to land on Runway 1-8, which he said is important given the growing nature of the Auburn-Opelika area for commerce and industry.
“It allows the growth of the community and development to still happen … (so) we’ve got to go to design or else it’s going to have a negative impact on the community,” he said. “It’s going to be multi-phase, (completed) 2024 or 2025.”
The Auburn University Regional Airport has hired engineering firm Garver to complete the safety area extension.
On the other side, Indian Pines leaders are optimistic the safety zone extension will give them a chance to reimagine the layout of the golf course for the first time since the Cities of Auburn and Opelika jointly purchased the course in 1977 for $500,000 from Saugahatchee Country Club to operate it as a public amenity.
“We weren’t very excited about losing six or seven acres, (but) there is a silver lining to this,” said Cliff Knight, chair of the Indian Pines Recreation Authority. “Where the airport comes in, it affects six holes on the 18-hole golf course. When we first looked at this, it really presented the idea that we can redesign and rebuild.”
The Indian Pines Recreation Authority oversees the golf course and is made up of two members appointed by the City of Auburn, two members appointed by the City of Opelika and one at-large member appointed by the golf course’s board of directors.
Knight told council members that now is a prime time to revitalize the golf course because its popularity seems to be on a rebound, with 63,000 starts in 2020 as people were seeking outdoor recreational activities. He added that when he began chairing the board a few years ago, the course was $200,000 in debt but it now has $1 million in profits.
“We desperately need a new practice range, and by redesigning the whole course we can get a first-class practice facility which serves our community, serves our students and serves our community programs,” Knight said.
Indian Pines sought out architect Bergin Golf Designs of Atlanta to rework the course, and the highly sought-after firm is scheduled to begin the redevelopment in January 2024. The process should take about nine months, Knight said, and it's important to start golf course design in the winter so grass can grow in time for when the course opens.
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said the airport safety area project was already in the works when he took office in 2017 and that since then he's been working with Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller to receive federal funding to initiate the project but encountered difficulties.
“Gary and I went to Washington twice to see Sen. (Richard) Shelby and his staff and Rep. (Mike) Rogers and his staff asking them to support this project,” Anders said to the council. “We couldn’t get any movement out of either one of us. We have also asked our representatives in Montgomery to assist us with this, but that’s been not very productive either.”
Eventually, they were able to secure $2.35 million from the FAA after visiting the FAA’s Jackson Airports District Office in Jackson, Miss., a little over a third of the estimated $6.8 million cost of the project. The Cities of Auburn and Opelika will collectively contribute $3.25 million, Indian Pines will chip in $500,000, Auburn University will provide $469,000 and Auburn-Opelika Tourism will donate $250,000.
The two mayors are still seeking funding from Lee County and will present the project to the Lee County Commission early next year, having talked with commissioners ahead of time.