Runway extension at AU Airport will affect six holes at Indian Pines, but the course says that's a good thing

The Indian Pines Recreation Authority oversees the golf course and is made up of two members appointed by the City of Auburn, two members appointed by the City of Opelika and one at-large member appointed by the golf course’s board of directors.

Knight told council members that now is a prime time to revitalize the golf course because its popularity seems to be on a rebound, with 63,000 starts in 2020 as people were seeking outdoor recreational activities. He added that when he began chairing the board a few years ago, the course was $200,000 in debt but it now has $1 million in profits.

“We desperately need a new practice range, and by redesigning the whole course we can get a first-class practice facility which serves our community, serves our students and serves our community programs,” Knight said.

Indian Pines sought out architect Bergin Golf Designs of Atlanta to rework the course, and the highly sought-after firm is scheduled to begin the redevelopment in January 2024. The process should take about nine months, Knight said, and it's important to start golf course design in the winter so grass can grow in time for when the course opens.