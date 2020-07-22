You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Russell County schools to start online in August
0 comments
breaking top story

Russell County schools to start online in August

Only $3 for 13 weeks

Russell County School District will open online in August and in person in September.

Superintendent Brenda Coley issued an announcement Wednesday afternoon about the move, made due to concerns over the recent bump in COVID-19 cases in the county and across the state.

“We will not begin face-to-face instruction for students in Russell County Schools as scheduled,” Coley stated. “Please be advised that school will begin as planned on Aug. 10, 2020.

"However, we are delaying the face-to-face option until Sept. 10, 2020 contingent upon the status of the health pandemic. All students in Russell County Schools will begin remotely on Aug. 10, 2020, for the 2020-2021 school year."

Anyone with questions or concerns should call Coley’s office at (334) 468-5540 or email her at coleyb@russellcsd.net.

Brenda Coley

Brenda Coley

 Mike Eads
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News