Safety first: Southview Primary School changing route for afternoon student pick-up line

Opelika City Schools have notified parents with children who attend Southview Primary School that the pick-up line route is changing to alleviate congestion and make the travel pattern safer.

Beginning Oct. 3, cars will not be allowed to line up on Marvyn Parkway past the turn lane into Southview or block the intersection at Gateway Drive.

In the new route, cars will be directed to line up along Hall Avenue for pick-up. Drivers are reminded to stay on the right side of the road and not to block driveways.

Dismissal for the school is at 2:45 p.m.

This change was a joint decision between the City of Opelika, the Opelika Police Department and Opelika City Schools.

“We have all been trying to find a solution for quite a while,” said Becky Brown, the school district's director of public relations.

Brown said the carpool line has been a consistent problem in the afternoon for Southview families for more than 15 years.

“It has a short turn lane into the school, so it has been a problem because cars stack up on the shoulder of the highway, and that’s very dangerous,” she said.

Marvyn Parkway is a two-lane highway that gets congested each afternoon, and the volume of traffic has increased because of the addition of Gateway Drive.

The city has even made requests to the Alabama Department of Transportation to widen this road leading to the school. However, there are no immediate plans to do so.

If ALDOT makes the road wider, Brown said, OCS would be happy to adjust the traffic pattern again.

The OPD will have an officer at the intersection of Hall Avenue and Highway 51 and an officer at the Southview entrance/exit on Highway 51 to direct traffic during dismissal, the OCS release said.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the residents on Hall Avenue,” Brown said. “We realize it’s an inconvenience, but it’s truly going to help with the traffic.”

Following student pick-up, cars will still be allowed to exit on Marvyn Parkway or Gateway Drive.

Parents of Southview Primary School students or residents of Hall Avenue who have questions are encouraged to send an email to questions@opelikaschools.org. Citizens with immediate safety concerns are asked to call the Opelika Police Department on the non-emergency dispatch number at 334-705-5260.

A detailed map of the traffic pattern and additional information can be found on the Southview Primary's website.