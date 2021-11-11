'Same job, another uniform': Military veterans find new path to service in law enforcement

'Still serving your country'

Capt. Tony Amerson of the OPD retired from the Army in 2018 after 28 years of service. He started in field artillery, as a cannoneer, and by the time he retired he had changed his military occupational specialty to logistics supply. As a first sergeant, he deployed in 2003 and 2004 and was sent to Kuwait, Qatar and Afghanistan.

Amerson says he was drawn to police work because the structure and chain of command were similar.

“When I got out of the military, there was nowhere I could go shoot a tank, so policing was the closest I could get to still wearing a uniform,” Amerson said.

Lee County Sheriff's Deputy Vanessa Williamson, the first generation in her family to be born in America, spent 12 years in the Marine Corps, where she rose to the rank of staff sergeant and served three tours in Iraq.

“I wanted to serve my country," she said. "Whether you’re defending your country from foreign enemies or protecting local members in the community from harm, you’re still serving your country."

According to these veterans, the military has helped them develop discipline, communication skills and leadership skills, which has helped them with law enforcement work.