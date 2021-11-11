'Same job, another uniform': Military veterans find new path to service in law enforcement

As a child, Assistant Chief Clarence Stewart of the Auburn Police Department knew that he wanted to serve in the military. He spent 10 years in the Army before being released on medical discharge.
“I was heartbroken when I had to leave because I loved my job," Stewart said. "When I got out I was really in a bad place because I missed the camaraderie. I really needed that."
For Stewart and many others leaving the military, law enforcement has filled that void, as well as the need to be a part of something bigger than self.
Many veterans who have retired from the military find that joining law enforcement agencies such as the Opelika Police Department, Auburn Police Department and Lee Country Sheriff’s Office are the closest they can get to the type of service work they love.
Military veterans make up 20% of employees at the OPD, 30% of employees at the APD and 30% of employees at the LCSO.
“A lot of folks getting out of the military tend to have some type of anxiety about getting out,” said Lee County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Snead, a retired Army sergeant first class who during his 20-year career deployed three times to Iraq and once to Bosnia. “Personally, it’s an easy transition to law enforcement. It’s basically the same job, just another uniform.”
'Still serving your country'
Capt. Tony Amerson of the OPD retired from the Army in 2018 after 28 years of service. He started in field artillery, as a cannoneer, and by the time he retired he had changed his military occupational specialty to logistics supply. As a first sergeant, he deployed in 2003 and 2004 and was sent to Kuwait, Qatar and Afghanistan.
Amerson says he was drawn to police work because the structure and chain of command were similar.
“When I got out of the military, there was nowhere I could go shoot a tank, so policing was the closest I could get to still wearing a uniform,” Amerson said.
Lee County Sheriff's Deputy Vanessa Williamson, the first generation in her family to be born in America, spent 12 years in the Marine Corps, where she rose to the rank of staff sergeant and served three tours in Iraq.
“I wanted to serve my country," she said. "Whether you’re defending your country from foreign enemies or protecting local members in the community from harm, you’re still serving your country."
According to these veterans, the military has helped them develop discipline, communication skills and leadership skills, which has helped them with law enforcement work.
Lt. James Pescia of the APD is also a first sergeant in the Alabama Army National Guard. In his 18 years of service, he has participated in counterdrug and disaster relief missions around the country, as well as deploying to Iraq and Romania.
“It helps you influence those around you and gives you a base of values to build off of," Pescia said. "In this profession, when you’re helping the public like we do, it’s very important to have."
Richard Brogdon, an investigator at the Lee County Sheriff's Office, was a corporal in the Marine Corps for four years and deployed to Iraq.
“In the military, we learn different cultures and are able to communicate and relate to people from all over,” he said.
Ben Causland, another investigator and SWAT team sniper for Lee County, was also in the Marine Corps for four years, where he became a lance corporal.
According to him, military training transitions smoothly to law enforcement work.
“It goes back to the discipline and the team aspect," Causland said. "It’s important to have camaraderie and to be able to rely on your guys to have your back in any situation."
Trained and ready
Assistant Chief Stewart from APD said one of the benefits of hiring someone with military experience is the ability to communicate with people.
“When you’re exposed to stress, you react to things differently," Stewart said. "People with military experience can pull back from their training and experience to help in situations they face."
Sgt. Charles Nesmith, who is involved in hiring at APD, said it’s a lot easier to train with other military personnel who have a certain type of discipline and who were already exposed to similar training.
“The military helped me learn how to talk to people, deal with different situations and how to lead,” said Nesmith, who is about to retire as a sergeant first class in the Alabama Army National Guard and who has deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as the Canadian border after 9/11.
In Auburn, Nesmith is the training sergeant, community service sergeant and SWAT team leader. Formerly a K-9 handler, his dog Emily retired from the APD this year and was also a military veteran with deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said he welcomes applicants with a military background.
“Having military experience is not the sole determining factor," Jones said of the hiring process, "however it does have a very positive influence on their application."
Capt. Amerson said the OPD hired a Marine a few days ago, and it had four officers recently return from military deployment.
Amerson said he's been thinking about the importance of military service during Veterans Day. “It means that a lot of people sacrificed their lives in order for us to be free, and we need to be thankful,” he said. “It does our heart good when the community tell us thank you for your service.”
Capt. Kenneth Miller of the OPD is a sergeant major in the 335th Signal Command in the U.S. Army Reserves and is approaching 39 years of military service.
“Without us, without veterans who risk their life, this country would be like a Third World country,” Miller said. “I saw a lot of people that put their lives on the line and dedicated their life to protecting their country, and a lot of those people never came back.”
Miller said he's wanted to serve in both the military and local law enforcement since he was a kid. His father, Harvey Miller Jr., was in the Army and was also a policeman.
“I go and serve my country and after protecting my country from danger, I come back and protect my community,” he said.
Miller has deployed to Kuwait, Qatar and Afghanistan. While in Afghanistan, he was responsible for feeding 7,000 people, including civilians, military personnel and linguists, four times a day.
Snead, of the Lee County Sheriff's Office, sums it up: “There’s really no other place where you can be thrown into situations at such a young age and gain so much life experience than the military."