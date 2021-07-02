Same mission, different name: Coffee Mafia carries on Mama Mocha’s legacy of coffee and community on Gay Street

There are two things that are important for Ian Oriol to provide his customers at Coffee Mafia, the Gay Street coffee shop that used to house Mama Mocha’s Coffee Emporium: a community space and good coffee.

“I don’t ever want to make people feel like that’s over, because that’s what brought me in here as a customer and as an employee,” Oriol said. “I want to continue to offer that here.”

The local coffee shop first opened under its new name at the start of June after Sarah Gill, known locally as Mama Mocha, wanted to focus on her pregnancy with twins as well as her Opelika coffee bean roastery, Oriol said.

“She said, ‘I just want to focus on roasting and what I really enjoy, and I don’t want to do the cafe stuff anymore,’ and I was like, ‘I’ll buy the cafe from you,’” Oriol said. “It’s not often that a 24-year-old can own what is the oldest and busiest coffee shop in Auburn.”

Oriol said the cafe’s new name, Coffee Mafia, comes from what Mama Mocha’s staff would call themselves as well as their customer base, and while the business has a new name now, they still receive their coffee beans from Mama Mocha’s roastery and serve many of the same signature drinks the old cafe had like the iced crack and the dirty hippie.