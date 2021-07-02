Same mission, different name: Coffee Mafia carries on Mama Mocha’s legacy of coffee and community on Gay Street

There are two things that are important for Ian Oriol to provide his customers at Coffee Mafia, the Gay Street coffee shop that used to house Mama Mocha’s Coffee Emporium: a community space and good coffee.
“I don’t ever want to make people feel like that’s over, because that’s what brought me in here as a customer and as an employee,” Oriol said. “I want to continue to offer that here.”
The local coffee shop first opened under its new name at the start of June after Sarah Gill, known locally as Mama Mocha, wanted to focus on her pregnancy with twins as well as her Opelika coffee bean roastery, Oriol said.
“She said, ‘I just want to focus on roasting and what I really enjoy, and I don’t want to do the cafe stuff anymore,’ and I was like, ‘I’ll buy the cafe from you,’” Oriol said. “It’s not often that a 24-year-old can own what is the oldest and busiest coffee shop in Auburn.”
Oriol said the cafe’s new name, Coffee Mafia, comes from what Mama Mocha’s staff would call themselves as well as their customer base, and while the business has a new name now, they still receive their coffee beans from Mama Mocha’s roastery and serve many of the same signature drinks the old cafe had like the iced crack and the dirty hippie.
“It felt familiar, but also different," Oriol said of the new name. "I would never want to be Mama Mocha, because that’s a brand Sarah has spent over a decade building—she is Mama Mocha, and I could never pretend to be that.
“But I wanted to choose something familiar because I didn’t want to alienate people who’ve called this place home for so long, myself included.”
Oriol, a longtime Auburn resident, said he remembers first going to the Gay Street business as a junior high school student back when the Gnu’s Room, a used bookstore, was housed there and Gill had a space within it dedicated to serving coffee.
What initially drew him to the business and what would eventually draw him back was a sense of acceptance, inclusivity and belonging that he wanted to maintain, Oriol said.
“What’s important to me is that this space continues to be a place where coffee is accessible to all kinds of people and everybody has a seat at the table, and that we continue to be a welcoming and inclusive space” Oriol said. “That’s something Sarah was doing, and that’s why I’m here. As a queer person in the South, it’s hard to find spaces where you can feel that you can be yourself … and it’s always felt like a space where I can just be me.”
To hear him tell it, Oriol started his career in coffee by accident while he was a graphic design student trying to pay his way through school at a serving job. After working at the restaurant, which he won’t name, for years under what he described as bad management and a high turnover rate, Oriol said he had to drop out of school just to be able to keep working more and eventually wanted out.
“My employer wasn’t valuing my time or my desire to go back to school, so I said, ‘I have to go somewhere else,’ and Mama Mocha’s posted on their Instagram that they’d be doing open interviews,” Oriol said. “I thought that it wouldn’t hurt to go in there and see what happens.”
After getting the job and joining Mama Mocha’s as a barista in 2017, Oriol quickly worked his way up to manager of the coffee shop that he’d been patronizing since he was a teen before he offered to buy it. Today, Oriol said he hopes to build it back up as the active and inclusive community space it’s always been before the pandemic hit with events like family-friendly drag shows, game nights and more.
“It feels welcoming, it feels like a home, and I don’t want to lose that,” Oriol said. “That’s an unspoken thing that coffee shops should do.”