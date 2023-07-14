The Samford Community Outreach Group invites citizens to the 8th annual Take a Stand Against Violence event on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Christian Care Ministries in Opelika.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include free food, a school supplies giveaway and a peace march and rally.

Carolyn Morton, CEO of Samford Community Outreach Group, said this year’s theme is “Keep Love and Unity.” As an activist and voice against violence, Morton said it’s important to spread love, show support and educate others.

“I want them to come and let them know we can keep the love and unity as we come together and unite,” Morton said.

Morton is a survivor of gun violence and the same is true for some of her family members. In 1980 when she was 15 years old, she lost her father to gun violence. Her daughter survived a 2012 shooting.

In 2010, Morton founded the Samford Community Outreach Group and made it her mission to be a voice for peace and to spread awareness about gun prevention, community safety, domestic violence and suicide.

On Aug. 19, the nonprofit will be celebrating its 13th anniversary and will be hosting another event for the community at Christian Care Ministry in Opelika. The event will include free food and various speakers.

Morton said hosting events and spreading awareness wouldn’t have been possible without all the support she’s received from the community and various organizations. Her partners for the Take a Stand Against Violence event are Marquenta Barnett from Sharing and Caring Uplift Outreach and Alicia Ogletree.

This event on Aug. 5 will also include a vigil-like moment as they remember people in the community who have been affected by violence and those who have lost their life because of violence.

One of the victims they will remember is Amore Wiggins. Wiggins became part of the Opelika family about 11 years ago after Opelika police detectives discovered her remains in a wooded area in the Brookhaven Trailer Park off Hurst Street.

After testing confirmed the remains belonged to a young girl between the age of 4 and 7, she became known as Opelika Baby Jane Doe until further investigation led to the discovery of her true identity in January 2023.

Detectives believed Wiggins was killed in 2010 or 2011, was malnourished and physically abused before her death.

After Wiggins was identified, her biological father Lamar Vickerstaff Jr. was arrested and charged with felony murder. His wife, Ruth Vickerstaff, was arrested and charged with failure to report a missing child. Both await further action by the Lee County court.

Wiggins’ biological mother Sherry Wiggins lost custody of her daughter to the Vickerstaff couple in a Virginia court in 2009, but she had been paying child support for the past 13 years.

Morton said Sherry Wiggins is planning to attend event, as well as several others who have been affected by violence.