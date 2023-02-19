Macon County is about to get a financial boost as a major Korean auto parts manufacturer has announced plans to build a new facility in the Tuskegee Commerce Park.

Samkee Corp. is expected to invest $128 million dollars into its first U.S. factory, creating 170 jobs in Tuskegee with an average pay of just over $20 an hour.

Ground is already being cleared in the Tuskegee Commerce park for the new facility. Samkee will sit on 44.42 acres at the end of Mizell Road. The location is just off I-85 at exit 38 in Macon County.

Parts production is expected to begin sometime in 2024. Samkee makes high-pressure die-cast aluminum components for engines, transmissions, and electric vehicles. The company also makes alloys and will act as a Tier 1 supplier for Hyundai.

“Samkee is a worldwide leader in quality manufactured aluminum die cast products,” said company CEO Chi Hwan Kim. “Our Tuskegee plant will allow our company to serve the North American market along with Hyundai’s market growth for both combustion engines and transmissions, as well as electric vehicle and battery parts.”

The company maintains facilities in China and Korea in addition to its new American foot print.

Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood called the announcement “a major step in Tuskegee’s progression as a city.” Tuskegee has spent well over a year coaxing the Korean company to come to Macon County.

The city is now planning upgrades for the water and sewer system. A new power substation will be installed to accommodate Samkee’s new factory as well.

“Samkee will be a great community partner for years to come and an example of how Tuskegee is open for business in the 21st Century marketplace,” Haygood said. “We appreciate Samkee’s partnership with us and will strive to succeed and grow together.”

Samkee is expected to have a huge economic impact on Macon County. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s office quoted an analysis from the Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) at the University of Alabama on the plant’s expected impact.

According to Ivey’s office, the Samkee factory will generate $140.2 million in annual economic output in Macon County, contributing over $37 million to the county’s GDP while also generating $1.3 million per year in taxes.

“Alabama’s auto industry is filled with world-class manufacturing companies from around the world, and Samkee will fit right in with that group,” Ivey said. “We’re proud that the company selected Alabama for its first U.S. production center and look forward to seeing it grow and thrive in the coming years.”