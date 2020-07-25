Sand Hill shows plan to ADEM; Neighbor not sold

Sand Hill Recycling Center’s operators have promised to do better by their neighbors, but Terry Buford is skeptical that much will come from it.

Jason Sanders, vice president of operations for Sand Hill, has given state regulators his company’s Proactive Mitigation Plan and Best Management Practices, a 37-page plan to address garbage smells and dust from Sand Hill affecting Buford and his neighbors in the 4600 block of U.S. 29 South.

Buford said the company has made similar commitments, but failed to follow through.

“I don’t see this working. Based on past performance, they’re not going to do anything different,” he said after reading over Sanders’ plan.

The plan, submitted July 14, comes after site visits from Alabama Department of Environmental Management and protests by Buford and his neighbors. It includes:

More water spraying to knock down dust emissions when it grinds tree stumps and other detritus on site. Buford said his house and car are often covered with the dust because Sand Hill doesn’t spray enough.

Landscaping a tall berm on the south side its property and plant trees to create a natural barrier/filter to help with the dust.