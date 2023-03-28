Alabama native Sarah Robinson has been named Lee Enterprises’ new Alabama state editor, with oversight of the Opelika-Auburn News and the Dothan Eagle.

Robinson, who grew up in Hanceville, returns to the state after most recently serving as an audience development editor for The Charlotte Observer in Charlotte, N.C. She is a 2013 graduate of the University of Alabama, with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

Robinson, the first Black female editor to serve in the top role at either news organization, begins her new role effective immediately. Lee Enterprises’ East Region News Director Paige Mudd announced the hiring Tuesday in the Opelika newsroom.

“I love how things are coming full circle and I’m back in my home state,” Robinson said. “As an Alabama native, I’m thrilled to lead the Opelika-Auburn News and the Dothan Eagle newsrooms in our commitment to clearly, honestly and completely report news that impacts our communities. It definitely means a lot for me to be able to do this work in my home state and inform our readers.”

Before Charlotte, Robinson worked with Gannett for four years as a digital producer for USA TODAY Network. She joined a team of producers who optimized digital content for 40 newsrooms across the East Coast. She was later promoted to a lead digital producer position for 21 newsrooms in Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico.

Prior to that role, Robinson worked as a crime and breaking news reporter for the nearby Columbus Ledger-Enquirer in Georgia from 2015 to 2018. Prior to her time in Columbus, she was a general assignment reporter for The Selma Times-Journal.

Robinson replaces former O-A Editor Dimon Kendrick-Holmes, who moved to Greensboro, N.C., last fall to serve as executive editor of the Greensboro News & Record and Lee Enterprises’ North Carolina state editor. Justin Lee, the O-A News’ sports editor, served as interim editor after Kendrick-Holmes moved to North Carolina.

Wynn Christian, Lee Enterprises’ Alabama region president, said of Robinson’s hiring, “I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Sarah back to Alabama, and to our team. She’s a proven journalist and leader with a wealth of experience. Our staff, and most importantly, our readers and subscribers will benefit from her leadership in our newsroom.”

With her rich experience growing digital audiences, Robinson comes to the Alabama role with the goal of growing the readership in Opelika and Dothan and providing excellent local coverage of both communities. She was named a top graduate of Gannett’s Emerging Leaders Program in 2021. Robinson also is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.