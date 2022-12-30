Scholarship established in honor of Auburn University student who passed away on Dec. 10

A freshman Auburn University engineering student passed away on Dec. 10 at an off-campus apartment complex, and the university has established a scholarship in his honor.

The freshman student was William Dolbeare, 18, from Hilton Head, S.C.

Dolbeare’s obituary stated, “he had already made a tremendous impact on his friends and classmates in his short time in Alabama. He quickly made close friends and was a proud Tiger. He was a graduate of Hilton Head Christian Academy and cherished his HHCA friends, football teammates, coaches, and teachers. Together, they helped him grow into a strong, Christian young man who lived his life fully, laughed easily and loved his family, friends, and the Lord.”

The university released the following statement:

“Auburn University is greatly saddened by one of our student’s tragic, accidental death at an off-campus university housing complex. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the student’s family. Auburn is working to provide support services to the family and the student’s classmates through the Auburn Cares program and Student Counseling & Psychological Services.”

For more information about Auburn’s counseling and psychological services visit scps.auburn.edu.

In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, the family asks for donations to Auburn University for an engineering scholarship set up in his name or to Hilton Head Christian Academy, his high school alma mater.

Auburn University has created the William Dolbeare Annual Scholarship in the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering to celebrate his life and legacy.

The university stated that this scholarship will support other students like Dolbeare who have a passion for aerospace engineering. To make a donation visit alumniq.auburn.edu/giving/to/Dolbeare.

Donations can also be made to Hilton Head Christian Academy online at hhca.org/wills or by mailing checks to Hilton Head Christian Academy, 3088 Bluffton Parkway, Bluffton, S.C. 29910. Make sure to note the donation is “In Memory of Wills Dolbeare.”