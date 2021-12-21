School board approves bid for a technology support building

The Opelika City Schools Board of Education had a called meeting on Tuesday approved a bid for the construction of a technology support building for Opelika City Schools, which will be located beside the OCS Board of Education building on 300 Simmons St.

The current storage building will be torn down and this new structure will be built in its place.

The new building will be a 35-by-70-square-foot concrete block structure and will have heating and air conditioning.

“We’re just giving our technology department a secure area to receive items and process deliveries,” said Mark Neighbors, the superintendent for Opelika City Schools.

Neighbors said this will help clear up space in the main building and will provide a storage area for IT.

Moore's Construction in Opelika was awarded the bid.

Neighbors said the building project will begin as soon as it’s approved, which is estimated to be after Christmas around the middle of January.

The cost of the total bid is $526,000.

In other business:

Landon Pickard, who served as an assistant technology director for OCS, will be promoted to technology director.

The Board is planning to reclassify a current position into the finance director position as step between the accountants and bookkeepers and the chief financial officer, and the salary for this position was approved.