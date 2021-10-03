School districts in Lee County feeding more students but facing snags in food delivery

Even with the USDA waiver extension, the district is only serving about 1,300 breakfasts and 3,300 lunches each day between its eight schools. In the last month, Lee said OCS served about 63,000 lunches, but in that time the district has made few changes to its meal calendar.

OCS also uses Merchants for some of its orders along with four other cafeteria vendors, but the district’s public relations coordinator, Becky Brown, said OCS’ main impact is that deliveries have been pushed back a few days rather than a week or greater.

“In the beginning when all this kind of started, it seemed like it was ... less a supply shortage and more a challenge of rescheduling deliveries,” Brown said.

On the vendor end, Mercier said Merchants has had difficulty maintaining drivers because of higher pay elsewhere, but his company is implementing bonuses as an incentive to attract new employees and reduce the number of rescheduled deliveries requested by school districts.

“We’ve got referral bonuses, one for our current employees to refer to employees,” Mercier said. “And then we have new hire bonuses for people who come to work for us, which really wasn’t a part of our industry until recently, where you would pay a driver a $2,000 bonus just to come work for you.”