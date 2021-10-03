School districts in Lee County feeding more students but facing snags in food delivery

Local school districts are seeing more students eating meals on campus, but this comes at the same time as their cafeterias are lacking their usual fare and supplies because of fewer drivers available to make deliveries. Auburn City Schools typically has food and utensil orders arrive in trucks on Wednesdays, but last week there were no trucks to be found.
“That’s the first time that has happened fully,” said Ashley Powell, ACS child nutrition program director. “We’ve been shorted (before) but we haven’t had times we’ve not received trucks.”
ACS had 26 deliveries cancelled in the past week, and it isn’t alone in that regard. The majority of school districts across Alabama are facing supply chain issues receiving grocer orders they need on time, according to the Alabama State Department of Education, including Lee County Schools, which also saw no trucks last week.
Krystal Patterson, child nutrition program director for Lee County Schools, said the district had its latest deliveries show up on Wednesday after a two-week gap and that staff have needed to conserve some meals to hold students over between truck arrivals.
“We were lucky that I have asked my managers every week to keep a little bit of extra food here and there so we have been able to continue to feed the students every day,” she said. “A lot of the food we’re still not receiving, but I am trying to work with the vendors that we have to see what inventory they have.”
Cafeterias in the ACS system are seeing increases of 10-11% more students eating breakfast and lunch, according to Powell, because of revisions to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 in light of the pandemic, when waivers were expanded to allow all students to become eligible for free meals.
“We’re at about just over 5,000 meals served daily right now,” Powell said.
During the 2020-21 school year, ACS said it served 866,696 total meals, or about 4,814 daily over the course of 180 school days.
In the Lee County system, Patterson estimated about 40% more students are eating breakfast and 20% more are eating lunch using numbers from fall 2019 when there were comparatively as many students on campuses.
“We’re doing about 4,000 breakfasts (district-wide) and in September 2019 we were doing about 2,800 breakfasts,” Patterson said. “At lunch, we’re doing about 6,000 meals and we were doing about 4,900 lunches before.”
ACS and Lee County Schools each use the Clanton, Ala., division of Merchants Foodservices to supply foods like pork and chicken, which both child nutrition directors said are among foods more scarce in the lunch line this semester. Andy Mercier, president and CEO of Merchants, attributed delays of these products not only to a deficiency of drivers but also staffing vacancies from producers Merchants orders from.
“It’s pretty much (lack of) labor all over, so labor in the warehouse and delivery drivers,” Mercier said. “When we order something, if we order 1,000 cases we normally get 990 from the supplier so it’s like a 99% fill rate. Over the last month, it’s been down in the mid-80s, so we only get 85% of what we order.”
Mercier said his company informs school districts what food providers and suppliers they can choose from for products like meats based on product quantity available, and then the district picks the supplier Merchants’ drivers deliver from. He said the list of providers has been reduced lately because of fewer workers in the processing industry.
“Processing and breading chicken and doing the things that (suppliers) need to for child nutrition programs takes a lot of labor, and it’s just shortages everywhere, so schools are having to go to alternate menus — it may be hot dogs or it may be pizza,” he said.
An outlier to the statewide disruptions is Opelika City Schools, where there hasn’t been a significant shortage of food, utensils and meal trays since early September, according to child nutrition program director Lynn Lee.
Lee said the district often places grocer orders that ensure campuses can maintain supply for two to three weeks.
“Right now, we’re actually pretty good,” she said. “We were having a problem last week when we didn’t receive food trucks but we received them (Wednesday) and all our supplies are really good.”
Even with the USDA waiver extension, the district is only serving about 1,300 breakfasts and 3,300 lunches each day between its eight schools. In the last month, Lee said OCS served about 63,000 lunches, but in that time the district has made few changes to its meal calendar.
OCS also uses Merchants for some of its orders along with four other cafeteria vendors, but the district’s public relations coordinator, Becky Brown, said OCS’ main impact is that deliveries have been pushed back a few days rather than a week or greater.
“In the beginning when all this kind of started, it seemed like it was ... less a supply shortage and more a challenge of rescheduling deliveries,” Brown said.
On the vendor end, Mercier said Merchants has had difficulty maintaining drivers because of higher pay elsewhere, but his company is implementing bonuses as an incentive to attract new employees and reduce the number of rescheduled deliveries requested by school districts.
“We’ve got referral bonuses, one for our current employees to refer to employees,” Mercier said. “And then we have new hire bonuses for people who come to work for us, which really wasn’t a part of our industry until recently, where you would pay a driver a $2,000 bonus just to come work for you.”
Powell said while cafeteria changes have been a challenge for ACS and other districts, she feels students overall are understanding of the circumstances. She referred to a moment where preschoolers involved in Auburn Early Education Center’s Little H.A.P.I.E. Tree Preschool met a delivery driver from Merchants that arrived at the center recently.
“About six students in Beverly Adams’ class had come out and they were talking about community helpers, and the truck driver had come up … at the same time,” Powell said. “They went and waved to the truck driver, and then he came down and talked to them. It really was good for him because it is tough on (drivers), too, as well.”