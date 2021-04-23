School nurses play integral role during pandemic. #resilientLee

Auburn City Schools also makes contact with guardians to ensure that they have food to meet their families’ nutritional needs, and has provided many free meals to families during the Pandemic.

School nurses battled infections before the times of COVID-19, and now, as the three communities almost complete a school year during a pandemic, school nurses again remain positioned to be the first to spot and stop the spread of COVID-19.

“I thought the kids would be awful wearing masks – they’re not,” Cofield said, sharing a story of a Loachapoka kindergartener whose cat-eared hat matched her cat-faced mask. “The kids have done a really good job, and there’s no fight about the masks like you would think there would be.”

“They're little champs,” Cofield added.

School nurses have also been staying in close contact with families by phone, Lindahl said. They have to — school nurses are the first to contact guardians if a student needs to be quarantined or shows COVID-19-symptoms.