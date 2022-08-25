Search continues for missing boater at Lake Martin

A search continues for a person who went missing on Lake Martin on Wednesday afternoon.

According to reports from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the person departed from Wind Creek State Park on Lake Martin by boat at approximately 2 p.m. Two hours later, boaters reported an unoccupied boat near Wind Creek State Park.

Reports say that troopers with the ALEA Marine Patrol Division along with park rangers responded to the area and began a search.

Anyone with information should contact the Alexander City Police Department at 256-234-3421