Searching for the perfect pumpkin in Auburn-Opelika? Here's where to go and what to do with it

Just because Halloween is almost here, that doesn’t mean it’s too late to think about carving pumpkins. The spookiest holiday of the year is Monday and here’s a step-by-step guide on what to do with all your ghoulish gourds, from picking to planting.

Pickin’ the perfect pumpkin

East Alabama is home to several great pumpkin patches with plenty of fun attractions beyond just picking pumpkins. There are three patches right here in Lee County where you can find a pumpkin to suit your tastes.

» Farmer in the Dell Pumpkin Patch, located at 6500 Lee Road 137, is open every day but Sunday. This farm allows you to pick your own pumpkin right off the vine. They also offer hayrides and a crop maze. They are open Tuesday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are closed on Sundays. For more info visit: auburnpumpkinpatch.com.

» Choctafaula, located at 929 Lee Road 14, is open on weekends. This agricultural tourism destination just outside of Auburn offers a pumpkin patch, pony rides, corn crib, fun farm photo areas, and a petting zoo. It is also home to Sleepy Hollow Haunted Farm. The pumpkin patch is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. For more information visit: visitchoctafaula.com/pumpkin-patch.

» Rocky Top Pumpkin Patch is located in Salem at 2910 Lee Road 145. The pumpkin patch is open every weekend in October. In addition to the pumpkins, they also offer wagon rides, a zip line, inflatables and more. They are open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information visit: thefarmatrockytop.com/pumpkin-patch.

Carving up some fun

So, you and the family have had a great time but now you’re ready to think about your pumpkin. Here’s a few tips on how to make your own jack-o-lantern:

1) Pick your pumpkin and don’t be afraid to think outside the box! Traditional pumpkins can give plenty of room for creative designs, but odd shapes, colors, and lumps can also add character. Turn the pumpkin on its side and use the stem as a nose! Most of all, be creative and have fun. A thick green stem indicates the pumpkin is fresh, but also, watch for soft spots and make sure your pumpkin is good and sturdy.

2) Once you have your pumpkin and you’re ready to start carving, make sure to first give it a good cleaning. Excess dust and dirt can get in the way of drawing on your creepy creation.

3) When you are ready to start cutting, always start with the lid first. Make sure to cut the lid at angle. This will keep it from falling inside of your jack-o-lantern after you’re finished.

4) Now comes the messy part: cleaning out the pulp. If you don’t like the feel of pumpkin guts, try wearing latex gloves. Halloween suppliers make special claws for cleaning out the pulp, but an ice cream scoop will do fine as well.

5) Choose your design. If you decide to draw directly on the pumpkin, use washable marker. If you mess up, you can wash it off with a wet cloth. You can also draw your design on paper first then tape it to the pumpkin and use it as a stencil. Use a fork or pencil to poke holes in the paper along where your lines will be.

6) Begin carving. Use a serrated kitchen knife or an exact-o knife to carve out your design. Start by cutting away the big sections first. You can do smaller sections and details afterwards. Try using a paring knife for smaller sections. Always make sure to cut away from your body. Scraps can be used creatively to create a tongue, pupils, horns, or extra teeth.

7) Pat the cut edges dry and then rub them down with petroleum jelly. This will help preserve your jack-o-lantern and keep out mold and bacteria.

8) Light it up. Try putting tea lights inside your pumpkin for a classic flame. Alternatively, you can try LED lights. For a colorful twist, try putting multi-colored Christmas lights inside instead.

Nothin’ wasted

So, you’ve got your jack-o-lantern done, it looks great, and the neighborhood kids are sufficiently scared of your grinning gourd. What can you do with the leftovers? If you saved any of the seeds, there’s still a little fun to be had for your family.

Dani Carroll, a regional home grounds horticulture agent with the Lee County Extension suggests using pumpkin seeds as a tasty snack.

“There's traditional roasting, I know people that use them in granola mixes, I know people that use them in cookies,” Carroll said. “There's 1,001 recipes for them.”

However, if you want to plant the seeds, Carroll does have a warning. Jack-o-lantern pumpkins are typically bred as hybrids from parents of two different breeds. If you plant the seeds, you might get a surprise in a year’s time.

“If you buy a pumpkin and just say it was a hybrid variety, can you plant those? Absolutely. Do you know exactly what you're going to get? No,” she said. “If you wanted to save the seeds and see what happens absolutely, I love stuff like that.”