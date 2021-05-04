 Skip to main content
Secure that outdoor furniture: Lee County at 'enhanced risk' for severe weather on Tuesday evening
breaking alert

Secure that outdoor furniture: Lee County at 'enhanced risk' for severe weather on Tuesday evening

  • Updated
Severe weather Lee County 5:4:21.jpeg
Lee County Emergency Management Agency

The National Weather Service has announced a moderate risk for severe weather in parts of Alabama and an enhanced risk in Lee County on Tuesday, according to the Lee County Emergency Management Agency.

The timing for potential severe weather, including damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour, possible tornadoes and quarter-sized hail is from 6-10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the agency.

“The main threat will be widespread damaging winds, possible tornadoes, and large hail,” a statement from the agency said. “Now is the time to make sure you have multiple ways to receive emergency notifications, secure any loose outdoor furniture, and have a plan on what you will do for those in your household.”

This article will be updated as new information on the weather becomes available.

