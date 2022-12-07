‘See the smiles on their faces’: Hudson Family Foundation hosts annual Shop with Santa event at Target

Wednesday evening saw children and families smiling and dashing through Target in Tiger Town as the Hudson Family Foundation hosted its annual Shop with Santa event.

This event has become an annual tradition for former Auburn and Major League Baseball star Tim Hudson and his wife Kim, who is a local attorney. During the Shop with Santa event, their foundation gave underprivileged children and families $100 Target gift cards to purchase Christmas gifts for themselves or others.

Santa Claus was also on hand to make memories with the kids, as well as ask what they wanted for Christmas. Musician Mark True led the kids in a round of Christmas songs and Santa read “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” before the gift cards were handed out.

“It’s a lot of fun to see these kids come and see the smiles on their faces when they see Santa Clause,” Tim Hudson said. “It’s a blessing for us to be able to be a part of it and to be able to have the platform to be able to help this kind of thing happen. All the families and kids are just also appreciative and thankful for the chance to come and hang out with us and hang out with Santa. It’s something that we look forward to every year.”

As families arrived at Target, they checked in and met Santa and the Hudsons at the back of the store. Each child with a Hudson Family Foundation sticker was given a gift card of $100 to purchase Christmas gifts for their families or for themselves. According to Kim Hudson, it’s a chance for the families to be able to pick out gifts for their children and just enjoy the holiday.

“It helps provide Christmas for their children,” Kim Hudson said. “Then also it’s just a couple hours to take your mind off stuff that’s happening for all of us and just to enjoy each other’s company and just to celebrate Christmas and being able to give back.”

Tim Hudson added: “It’s obviously a great opportunity for our kids and our friends’ kids to come and be a part of what’s going on and seeing what its like to give back.”

For families facing challenging situations, the Christmas season can often be difficult. The Shop with Santa event helps to ease the struggles needy families often face this time of year.

According to the Hudson Family Foundation website, 873 kids have been given the opportunity to shop with Santa and $87,600 worth of Christmas gifts have been purchased for families through the program. The Hudsons, however, say they are just happy to be able to help. They say it’s part of their core values as Christians.

“I’ve been blessed beyond belief from where I came from,” Tim Hudson said. “I’m so thankful to have the opportunity to do something like this and see the kids and the smiles on their faces and just be a person that represents my faith and the Lord and hopefully people can see that through what we’re doing.”

“I think that it’s really important that the kids know that even with what they’re going through, really all we need is Jesus and this is a time to celebrate that,” Kim Hudson said.

The Hudsons started the Hudson Family Foundation in 2009 as a way to help needy families in the community. They have done the Shop with Santa program since their foundation’s beginning.

Over time, the program has continued to grow. This year, about 150 kids were invited to participate. Each year, Target rearranges part of the store to accommodate the shopping event.

Target dedicates three or four register lanes for the shopping event and assigns some employees to wrap the gifts as well.

The Hudson Foundation works closely with other nonprofit groups in the area including Esperanza House, Our House and others to try to make sure they find the most deserving families who need help during the holiday season.

Odalys Silbera, the Executive Director of Esperanza House said they have been sponsored by the Hudson Family Foundation for the past nine years.

“Today we have 40 kids here from Esperanza House,” Silbera said. “This is the best time of year for them to come. It’s a huge, big deal for them to do this every year. They can walk around and pick toys and find something that they like!”

The Hudson Family Foundation is a 501© (3) non-profit. The foundation raises funds through annual investments, personal donors, corporate sponsorship, fundraising events and occasional grants. The foundation supports children and families in need in both Alabama and Georgia.