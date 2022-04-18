See where EAMC ranks among the world's best hospitals, according to Newsweek

Newsweek magazine has named East Alabama Medical Center one of the World’s Best Hospitals for 2022.

In its latest issue, EAMC was one of three Alabama hospitals to make the cut, ranking No. 286.

The others were UAB Hospital in Birmingham at No. 29, and Fayette Medical Center, which is north of Tuscaloosa, at No. 239.

Laura Grill, president and CEO of East Alabama Health, said the award was more about people than buildings.

“While this recognition mentions East Alabama Medical Center, it’s really a tribute to our employees and physicians throughout the organization,” Grill said in a press release. “The past two years have brought many challenges, but our East Alabama Health family as a whole met each challenge head on, proving to residents in our region the resolve we have to be provide high-quality, compassionate health care, even in a pandemic. I cannot thank our employees and physicians enough for the sacrifices they’ve made the past two years.”

The list was compiled based on patient experience, “key performance indicators” and recommendations from peers.

Peer recommendations were derived from surveys given to doctors and health care professionals. Patient experience data was evaluated by looking at patient survey topics that covered issues such as overall satisfaction, likelihood to recommend the hospital to others and satisfaction with quality of care. Data for key performance indicators were gathered by looking at the general quality of care and patient safety provided at each hospital.

To see the complete list, visit https://www.newsweek.com/worlds-best-hospitals-2022/united-states.