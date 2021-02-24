Select CVS locations to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama

Alabamians now have the option of getting the COVID-19 vaccine at select CVS Pharmacy locations.
CVS announced Wednesday that it will be administering the COVID-19 vaccine at select locations in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to a Marketwatch.com report.
CVS is offering the COVID-19 vaccine at nine CVS locations in Alabama to people age 65 and older and frontline essential workers. The CVS locations in Alabama where the vaccine is being given are as follows:
- Bayou La Batre
- Camden
- Evergreen
- Greensboro
- Jackson
- Lanett
- Moulton
- Tuskegee
- Union Springs
Vaccine appointments can be made online, www.cvs.com/vaccine/intake/store/cvd-schedule?icid=coronavirus-lp-vaccine-al-statetool.
