Select CVS locations to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama
The Latest: Fauci: NIH to study 'long-haul' virus symptoms

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo, a CVS pharmacy is seen in Los Angeles. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) on Tuesday, Feb. 16 reported a fourth-quarter net income of $973 million.

 Damian Dovarganes

Alabamians now have the option of getting the COVID-19 vaccine at select CVS Pharmacy locations.

CVS announced Wednesday that it will be administering the COVID-19 vaccine at select locations in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to a Marketwatch.com report.

CVS is offering the COVID-19 vaccine at nine CVS locations in Alabama to people age 65 and older and frontline essential workers. The CVS locations in Alabama where the vaccine is being given are as follows:

  • Bayou La Batre
  • Camden
  • Evergreen
  • Greensboro
  • Jackson
  • Lanett
  • Moulton
  • Tuskegee
  • Union Springs

Vaccine appointments can be made online, www.cvs.com/vaccine/intake/store/cvd-schedule?icid=coronavirus-lp-vaccine-al-statetool.

