Senior U.S. election officials talk security, trust, during webinar hosted by Auburn University

The panel, which included election officials from various states, shared examples of steps already taken or planned to enhance election security on the local and state levels. It is there, they said, where authority most exists and where the bulk of the work is done.

“They are in charge of their elections,” Masterson said. “Our job is to be responsive, to understand their needs, and to react to them.”

Among the help provided by CISA is information-sharing so that various security and government officials can learn from one another.

“Election officials have more access to election security and intelligence than they’ve ever had before,” he said.

David Stafford, supervisor of elections in Escambia County, Florida, said there is “no doubt we’re further along. But unfortunately, the threat has grown with us.”

Misinformation from untrusted and unverified sources remains among the biggest threat to a fair election, the officials said, but the question of trust in the entire process still looms large, according to Stafford.

“There’s still some tension, and there always will be, and to some extent, I think that’s healthy,” Stafford said.