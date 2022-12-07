Serving foster and adoptive families: BigHouse Foundation hosts free Christmas shopping event

The BigHouse Foundation is hosting the annual Santa’s Workshop, a free shopping event for foster and adoptive families in the area, Thursday through Saturday at Auburn Church of Christ.

Tatum Black, assistant director of BigHouse, said this is a way for the nonprofit organization to support these families and help them with their Christmas shopping.

“We just want to ease that financial burden that Christmas can be sometimes for these families just because some of them are so large,” Black said. “Some of our families have six to 10 kiddos, and doing Christmas for all of them can be definitely financially difficult.”

Black started as a volunteer with the organization when she was in high school. After graduating college with a degree in human services with a focus on nonprofit studies almost seven years ago, she returned to BigHouse to join the team full time.

She said she’s been excited to be a part of Santa’s Workshop every year.

“It’s really rewarding to get to see something as simple as a specific toy or a doll, or whatever it may be, just how exciting that can be for the kids to get to receive or for the mom to find,” Black said.

Santa’s Workshop provides presents for kids in foster care, kids adopted out of care and biological children of foster and adoptive parents. To register to attend, email bighouse@ourbighouse.org.

Black said about 180 foster and adoptive families have already registered to shop at the event from Lee County and surrounding counties.

April Click is a staff member at Auburn Church of Christ who was a foster parent for 11 years and has adopted two children. She has participated in Santa’s Workshop as a shopper and now as a volunteer.

“It’s been really fun for me to give back to the event because we have participated in years past and been able to take advantage of it,” Click said.

As a shopper, Click said going to this shopping event is overwhelming.

Foster parents often feel like they are on a journey alone, but Click said BigHouse works to connect foster parents to the community and others going through similar experiences. Santa’s Workshop is one of the ways the organization can help make these connections and ease the stress of the holidays.

“When you walk in the room and see all the toys that have been donated and just knowing that there’s one less thing that you have to think about in an already busy season, it’s pretty overwhelming when you see the amount of gifts and things that come in from the community,” Click said.

When Click and her husband, Andrew, were starting a family of their own, they decided that becoming foster parents was something they could do to serve God. The Clicks have two biological children and adopted two children out of care.

“It is an incredibly difficult experience,” Click said about fostering. “It’s a really hard thing to do, but I’ve never had an experience in my life where I have felt more concretely the presence of the Lord.”

Throughout her 11 years as a foster parent and now as an adoptive and biological parent, Click said the BigHouse Foundation has been incredible and the founders Micah and Blake Melnick are “rock stars.”

The Melnicks established the nonprofit organization in 2009 as a way to support foster families in the community. Since then, they’ve served over 20,000 foster kids by hosting different events and providing clothes and other services.

“There is nothing like BigHouse anywhere in the surrounding states, so I feel incredibly lucky that we have something like it in Lee County,” Click said. “BigHouse just does a really good job of connecting people so that they feel understood and seen. I think that it allows families to continue to foster much longer than they would otherwise. It would cause a lot more burnout if they didn’t know that there were other people that understood how they were feeling.”

While the Santa’s Workshop allows foster and adoptive parents to shop for the kids, there is also a Merry Market, which gives the kids an opportunity to shop for their family members and friends.

The items are all donated from members of the community. Wednesday is the last day to donate new toys or funds to the shopping events. New toys can be dropped off at Auburn Church of Christ and financial donations can be given online through the BigHouse website or dropped off at the BigHouse Foundation office on 112 North 16th Street in Opelika.

BigHouse is still looking for volunteers to help set up, clean up, wrap presents, serve refreshments and help carry items to vehicles. Sign up to volunteer at https://forms.gle/RjenjoDrWHH9nBm28.

“It’s always a really fun, high energy event,” Black said.