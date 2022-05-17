‘Several weeks’ of free parking in downtown Auburn as city switches credit card vendors

Parking in downtown Auburn will be free for the next ‘several weeks,’ the city announced Tuesday.

The city says it is changing the credit card vendor in use on the downtown meters and that parking will be free while the transition is made. The city said it will make an announcement at a later time when the change is complete and payment will be required to park downtown.

Downtown parking is usually free between Auburn University semesters. It’s been free for several days but normally the free period would’ve ended Wednesday as Auburn opened its summer semester — but the free period has been extended for this change.

The city notes that free parking only applies to surface parking, as parking in the Wright Street Parking Deck will still require payment.