SEVERE WEATHER: Particularly dangerous situation tornado watch issued through Thursday morning in Lee County, other counties; Auburn City Schools closing due to weather

The Alabama Department of Public Health is urging the residents to prepare and heed all health and safety warnings due to severe storms expected throughout the state Wednesday.

ADPH also says the public should continue COVID-19 privative actions that include washing hands frequently or using hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol, wearing a face mask, and social distancing by staying at least 6 feet from others.

ADPH said the following in a Wednesday afternoon news release:

“Keep yourself and others safe by being aware of potential hazards and protective actions needed after power outages and in cleanup activities, including the following:

Carbon Monoxide (CO)

Never use generators, grills, camp stoves or other gasoline, propane, natural gas, or charcoal-burning devices inside a home, basement, garage or camper--or even outside near an open window. Keep these devices at least 20 feet away from any door, window or vent and also use a battery-operated or battery back-up CO detector any time you use one of these devices.