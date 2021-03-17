SEVERE WEATHER: Tornado watch lifted in area counties; more than 1,000 without power in Lee County

ADPH said the following in a Wednesday afternoon news release:

“Keep yourself and others safe by being aware of potential hazards and protective actions needed after power outages and in cleanup activities, including the following:

Carbon Monoxide (CO)

Never use generators, grills, camp stoves or other gasoline, propane, natural gas, or charcoal-burning devices inside a home, basement, garage or camper--or even outside near an open window. Keep these devices at least 20 feet away from any door, window or vent and also use a battery-operated or battery back-up CO detector any time you use one of these devices.

CO is an odorless, colorless gas that can cause sudden illness and death if breathed. When power outages occur, people often try to use alternative sources of fuel or electricity for heating, cooling or cooking. CO from these sources can build up in a home, garage or camper and poison the people and animals inside. Look to friends or a community shelter for help. If you must use an alternative source of fuel or electricity, be sure to use it only outside and away from open windows.