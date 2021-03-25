Severe weather update: Area tornado safer locations open; Lee County, other area counties under tornado watch

Updated: Thursday, March 25, at 7:57 p.m.

There are multiple safer locations open throughout Lee County due to a tornado watch being issued Thursday.

The Lee County Emergency Management Agency released a list of safer locations that are open since a tornado watch was issued in Lee County on Thursday evening.

The locations that are open while the tornado watch is in place are as follows:

Providence Baptist Church, 2807 Lee Rd. 166, Opelika

Smiths Station Ruritan Club, 2000 Lee Rd. 430, Smiths Station

Southern Union Community College Basement of the Business and Tech Center, 1701 Lafayette Pwky., Opelika

Greene Hall, 1130 Wire Rd., Auburn

Ralph Brown Draughan Library, 231 Mell St., Auburn

The Bridge Church, 1000 Lee Rd. 263, Cusseta

Updated: Thursday, March 25, at 7:54 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lee County and some surrounding counties are under a tornado watch.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch in Lee and Macon counties Thursday at 7:45 p.m. The watch remains in place until 1 a.m. Friday.

Chambers and Tallapoosa counties are also under a tornado watch.