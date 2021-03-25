Severe weather update: Area tornado safer locations open; Lee County, other area counties under tornado watch

Updated: Thursday, March 25, at 7:57 p.m.
The Lee County Emergency Management Agency released a list of safer locations that are open since a tornado watch was issued in Lee County on Thursday evening.
The locations that are open while the tornado watch is in place are as follows:
- Providence Baptist Church, 2807 Lee Rd. 166, Opelika
- Smiths Station Ruritan Club, 2000 Lee Rd. 430, Smiths Station
- Southern Union Community College Basement of the Business and Tech Center, 1701 Lafayette Pwky., Opelika
- Greene Hall, 1130 Wire Rd., Auburn
- Ralph Brown Draughan Library, 231 Mell St., Auburn
- The Bridge Church, 1000 Lee Rd. 263, Cusseta
Updated: Thursday, March 25, at 7:54 p.m.
Lee County and some surrounding counties are under a tornado watch.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch in Lee and Macon counties Thursday at 7:45 p.m. The watch remains in place until 1 a.m. Friday.
Chambers and Tallapoosa counties are also under a tornado watch.
The tornado watch comes after multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Alabama killing at least five in Calhoun County, according to the Associated Press.
In Shelby County, near Birmingham, a tornado ripped through Eagle Point subdivision, damaging multiple homes. Authorities in Pelham, also in Shelby County, posted videos and photos showing large trees blocking roads and damaged utility poles. The images also showed streets littered with debris, the Associated Press said.
“We can confirm local residential structures have been completely destroyed,” Shelby County, Alabama, Sheriff John Samaniego told The Associated Press in an email.