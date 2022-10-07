Shackett and Southern Union tailor-make programs with the local job market in mind

In the past 100 years, industries have changed, companies have changed and jobs have changed.

As Southern Union State Community College celebrates its 100th anniversary, the school remains a key factor in the region's workforce development and economic growth because it's been willing to add new degrees and certification programs.

Community leaders point to the guidance of Todd Shackett, the president of Southern Union State Community College for almost five years.

Visionary

Shackett earned an undergraduate degree in mechanical enginner from Kettering University in Michigan, as well as master's degrees in mechanical engineering and operations management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York.

Before taking the helm at Southern Union, he’d been in the manufacturing business for 35 years and was a plant manager at Baxtor Inc. in Opelika.

At Baxtor, he set up relationships with local colleges and universities, established a co-op with Auburn University’s engineering and science programs and started an apprenticeship program at Southern Union.

Opelika City Schools Superintendent Farrell Seymore has worked closely with Shackett on growing programs for students.

“President Todd Shackett is a strong leader and a visionary,” Seymore said. “His background in business and industry, and now coupled with his experience in the higher ed system, I believe makes Southern Union a very special place.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller also said Shackett’s experience in business and engineering is a major benefit to the college and the community.

“He certainly understands workforce development and he certainly can talk the language with our local industry,” Fuller said. “And, of course, he understands academics too.”

Shackett said Southern Union actively updates its programs to stay relevant. One example of this is when the college combined industrial maintenance and industrial electricity to become mechatronics.

The college also upgraded the electrical technology program to include low-voltage smart technology so students are prepared to work on smart homes.

Southern Union partnered with Auburn University to establish the Path to the Plains program, which allows students to be co-enrolled at both schools for the price of Southern Union tuition.

The FAME program was also established to allow students to earn a wage while attending college.

Filling jobs

Over the years that Shackett has been president, the college has added new degree programs, including medical assistant technician, physical therapy assistant and veterinary medical technology.

Southern Union has been a major factor in bringing new business and industries to Opelika as well as providing qualified employees.

Companies in the area often come to Southern Union and say they need employees who specialize in a certain area, and Southern Union creates a program to train students for exactly that.

“We look to the community to tell us what they need,” Shackett said. “So we really rely on our partnerships in the community.”

The newest program that will be launching next fall is an aviation technology program through collaboration with Auburn University and Auburn University’s Municipal Airport. The college is also looking to build a hangar at the airport.

Shackett said Auburn University approached him about the need for technicians. For every pilot, seven technicians are needed.

“There’s a shortage of pilots worldwide, but there’s an even bigger shortage of technicians,” he said.

While the Valley campus is the smallest out of the three, Shackett said it’s continuing to grow as it adds more programs.

About five years ago, the medical assisting technician program was established, and about a year ago, the Valley campus had the first cohort for physical therapy assistants.

This September, Southern Union approved to add a veterinary medicine technician program to the Valley campus in conjunction with Auburn University.

“The rule of thumb for me is if it creates a great career, puts students in the seats, then we’re going to pursue looking into it,” he said.

In the future, Southern Union is considering adding a forestry program and construction program because many requests have been made regarding these fields.

The Opelika campus has also started to incorporate sports teams. It added men’s and women’s golf in 2021 and men’s and women’s cross country this fall, and it plans to add soccer next year.

The college also offers a variety of academic and social clubs. Soon all three campuses will have Esports teams.

A calling

In 2015, the college built the Center of Integrated Manufacturing and the Business Technology Center, which have provided students and local companies access to different machines and equipment for training.

Fundraising has been an important aspect of Southern Union. This year the college has a goal to produce more revenue-based scholarships and raise $1 million.

Shackett said they are three quarters of the way to their goal.

Shackett said most of the technical instructors at the college have worked or still work in the field they are teaching.

“Our instructors want to be instructors, they really enjoy being teachers, they get to know their students because classes are relatively small,” he said. “That’s their profession, that’s their calling.”

These instructors also help students find apprenticeships, internships or co-ops while in college, which results in job offers after they graduated. Shackett said these programs have 100% job placement.

“We have students coming out here with a two-year degree that are making $80,000 a year right off the bat at 20 years old, making six figures by the time they’re 24 or 25,” Shackett said.

The job with the highest demand right now is nursing because there is a nationwide shortage. Locally, there are about 100 nursing openings.

“If you look at our health science programs, we’re critical to Opelika,” Shackett said.

A large percentage of employees at East Alabama Medical Center went to Southern Union.

“If you were to go in there, you would pretty much find a student on every floor and in every unit at East Alabama that have come from one of our programs,” said Dean of Health Sciences Rhonda Davis.

To help address the need for nurses, Shackett said the college used federal funds to invest in patient simulators or robotic patients. This helps create more opportunities for nursing students to complete clinical hours.

“We’re able to add 40 more nursing students per year because of that,” Shackett said. “And this fall we started an evening program, which allows us to have 32 more nursing students.”

These additional 72 nurses that will be produced annually by Southern Union marks a 50% increase over recent years.