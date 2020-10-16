Sharp drop in hospitalized virus patients at EAMC

East Alabama Medical Center saw a large decline in the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized from Wednesday to Thursday.

There were 30 virus patients hospitalized on Thursday, down from Wednesday’s total of 37 patients. Additionally, nine virus patients were on ventilators, according to hospital data.

“For almost four weeks, we have had a COVID-19 census at or above 30 patients, excluding one day,” wrote EAMC's Dr. Ricardo Maldonado in a hospital update. “As I write this on Wednesday, one floor dedicated to COVID-19 is nearly full and our ICU is full—about half of them are COVID-19 positive and 10 are on ventilators.

Thursday’s decline was the largest single-day decline since early August, when the number of hospitalizations also went down by seven. The COVID-19 hospitalizations at EAMC have ranged between 30-40 for the last month, save for Sept. 26, when 27 patients were hospitalized, said in a news release.

“As I have mentioned before, patients with COVID-19 are quite complicated to care for—most stay way longer than they themselves expect, and several die after a prolonged and painful illness that can last weeks," Maldonado added.