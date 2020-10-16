Sharp drop in hospitalized virus patients at EAMC

East Alabama Medical Center saw a large decline in the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized from Wednesday to Thursday.
There were 30 virus patients hospitalized on Thursday, down from Wednesday’s total of 37 patients. Additionally, nine virus patients were on ventilators, according to hospital data.
“For almost four weeks, we have had a COVID-19 census at or above 30 patients, excluding one day,” wrote EAMC's Dr. Ricardo Maldonado in a hospital update. “As I write this on Wednesday, one floor dedicated to COVID-19 is nearly full and our ICU is full—about half of them are COVID-19 positive and 10 are on ventilators.
Thursday’s decline was the largest single-day decline since early August, when the number of hospitalizations also went down by seven. The COVID-19 hospitalizations at EAMC have ranged between 30-40 for the last month, save for Sept. 26, when 27 patients were hospitalized, said in a news release.
“As I have mentioned before, patients with COVID-19 are quite complicated to care for—most stay way longer than they themselves expect, and several die after a prolonged and painful illness that can last weeks," Maldonado added.
"Our frontline employees have witnessed way too much suffering this year—they are to be commended for their compassion and perseverance.”
Local numbers
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths in Lee County on Thursday.
There were 52 confirmed virus deaths, up from Wednesday’s total of 50, and 14 probable virus deaths in Lee County. There were 2,590 confirmed deaths and 166 probable deaths in Alabama as of Thursday night, according to ADPH.
Of the 2,590 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 40 are from Chambers County, 16 from Macon County, three from Russell County and 84 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 166 probable deaths, three are from Chambers County, three are from Russell County and one is from Tallapoosa County.
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day remained steady on Tuesday and Wednesday. ADPH reported eight new virus cases in Chambers County, 45 in Lee County, two in Macon County, 12 in Russell County and 13 in Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH data.
The following is a look at the total number of confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total local cases:
- Chambers County – 929 confirmed, 331 probable, 1,260 combined
- Lee County – 4,177 confirmed, 2,190 probable, 6,367 combined
- Macon County – 459 confirmed, 62 probable, 521 combined
- Russell County – 1,743 confirmed, 131 probable, 1,874 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 1,041 confirmed, 204 probable, 1,245 combined
Lee County continues to average the most new COVID-19 cases reported in the past two weeks among east Alabama counties, despite its average dropping. The county is averaging about 24 new virus cases during the past two weeks, according to ADPH.
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 5
- Macon County — 2
- Russell County — 7
- Tallapoosa County — 5
There were 148,659 confirmed virus cases and 20,503 probable cases as of Thursday in Alabama. The combined total of COVID-19 cases was 169,162.
