Shatterered glass shuts down Samford Pool, cancels summer's first Float-In Movie

  • Updated
Samford Pool

Local residents visit Samford Pool located behind East Samford School in Auburn, Ala. 

 Abby Driggers/

The Float-in-Movie scheduled for Saturday at Samford Pool has been canceled. The staff is working to clean shattered glass out of the pool, and the cleaning process will unfortunately not be completed in time for the event.

According to a press release from the city, the pool is closed until further notice because of shattered glass in the water, and the extent of the damage is being determined. 

Those who preregistered for the movie will be refunded the $2 entry fee. An announcement will be made via auburnalabama.org/parkseNotifier and Parks and Recreation’s Facebook and Instagram if the event is rescheduled.

For more information, call 334-501-2930.

