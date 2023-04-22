It’s been a week since the Saturday night mass shooting at a teenager’s birthday party in downtown Dadeville left 32 injured and four dead.

Two of the four people who lost their lives — 18-year-old Philstavious Dowdell and 17-year-old Shaunkivia Smith — were not only Dadeville natives but students at Dadeville High School. Their classmates returned to school Monday, just days removed from the tragedy. Dadeville High School principal Chris Hand said Thursday that he’s seen his school community not only process its grief, but become unified in the shooting’s aftermath.

“I think what's great is they've come together,” Hand told the Opelika-Auburn News. “I think that's the best thing I could say, is I've seen that. I've seen us go from the, just — I don't even know how to describe it — the shock. The shock, devastation to — definitely to be — a unity. As unified as I'm seeing. ... I am seeing more of a unity and determination.”

As students returned to in-person classes Monday, the school said in a Facebook post on Monday that both counselors and clergy were readily available to “provide guidance and support to anyone who needs it.” Hand explained that the decision to return to in-person classes Monday was to give students and faculty access to resources should they have felt a need to talk or see a counselor.

Students were given a virtual day on Wednesday that was scheduled before the weekend incident. Students will be given another virtual day on Monday, according to a post from the school’s Facebook page, coinciding with funeral services for Dowdell. A service for Dowdell will be held at 1 pm Monday in the Dadeville High School Auditorium. Hand said Dowdell’s service will be open to the public, but that seating is limited.

The school has yet to announce services for Smith, but a post re-shared by its Facebook page said a celebration of life will be held for her at 1 p.m. CST on April 29 at First Baptist Church in Dadeville. It also lists two visitations; one from 2 to 6 p.m. CST on April 27 at Integrity Funeral Home in Hueytown, and another from 2 to 6 p.m. on April 28 at Wright’s Funeral Home in Alexander City.

Dowdell was the first of four victims identified in the shooting. A post from the Jacksonville State football program, where Dowdell was committed to play, expressed condolences for his family Sunday evening, prior to Dowdell being identified as a victim by state officials.

Tallapoosa Coroner Mike Knox later identified all four victims killed in the shooting Monday. He identified both Dowdell and Smith, as well as Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19, of Opelika; and Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, of Dadeville. Burkett said the injuries of the surviving victims range from critical to “something as simple as they needed medical treatment.”