'She had my back': To the end, Linda Farmer was a skilled doctor and faithful friend

The Lee County community and East Alabama Medical Center are grieving the loss of Dr. Linda Farmer, an oncologist who is remembered for going above and beyond for her patients, family and friends.
Farmer died Tuesday of stomach cancer at age 51.
She emigrated from South Korea as a 14-year-old who spoke no English. People who knew her said she always wanted to serve others in the way God wanted. She was passionate about serving her patients, the community and her staff at the Spencer Cancer Center, where she worked for 18 years.
‘That’s what she did’
Amy Baxter and her family have been close friends with Farmer and her husband Kermit since they first met at church about 15 years ago. Later, Baxter became a nanny for the Farmers’ son Spencer, and their friendship grew.
When Baxter was diagnosed with breast cancer in October, she said the first person she wanted to call was Farmer, but she knew Farmer was battling stomach cancer and she didn’t feel right about it.
After Baxter got tests done and was figuring out the next step, she said Farmer invited her and her husband over to her house to explain everything she needed to know about her situation.
“She wasn’t feeling great herself because she was battling the fight of her life,” Baxter said. “She took the time to explain everything to me.”
Farmer had recommended an oncologist to Baxter and told the doctors at the Spencer Cancer Center that Baxter was family.
“Even though she couldn’t be my actual doctor, I knew she had my back,” Baxter said. “She made my cancer journey better.”
For that reason, Baxter says she was Farmer’s last patient.
“That’s what she did,” Baxter said. “She was going through this horrible disease fighting her battle and she took time to take care of me and make sure I was OK, if I had any questions. That’s just want Linda did.”
Baxter said they helped each other through their cancer journeys and fought for each other with prayer, especially on the hard days.
“Although it was a different kind of cancer, it’s like a sisterhood,” Baxter said. “She told me, ‘I get it,’ and she told me, ‘No one understands unless you’ve been through it.’”
‘Chop chop’
Dr. Brandon Johnson, an oncologist at the Spencer Cancer Center, knew Farmer since 2002 and became her partner in 2008.
“I could write a book on her,” Johnson said. “Couldn’t say enough good things about her.”
Johnson said he first met Farmer when he was a primary care doctor and she eventually recruited him to become an oncologist. He said he wasn’t “particularly happy” doing primary care, and every time he talked to Farmer, she would encourage him to go back to school for oncology.
Johnson followed her advice. In 2008, after finishing school, he became her partner. He described working with her as “rewarding,” and said he learned from her as they discussed complicated cases and shared calls and patients.
He said he will always remember how Farmer would console him on a bad day then put her hands on her hips and say, “Let’s go to work. Chop chop.”
Farmer treated “every patient like they were the only patient in the whole world,” Johnson said.
“She was phenomenal,” he said. “She always put the patient first no matter if it was an argument with an insurance company or another doctor or anything. Her primary objective was to take care of the patient.”
Farmer told her patients the facts, consoled them, cried with them, prayed for them and even walked them to their cars.
‘A beacon of hope’
Chris Waits, the executive director of oncology at the Spencer Cancer Center, worked with Farmer for almost four years.
“She served as a beacon of hope for our patients and a ray of sunshine for the staff she loved and adored,” Waits said. “She was committed to her patients and just wanted to be able to be there for them to combat their cancer diagnosis.”
He said Farmer would come in to work early and would stay late to give her patients the best care.
“She was committed to a demographic of patients that have to deal with a very tough diagnosis,” Waits said, “and she was right there in the midst of it with them just to ensure that they have everything that they needed.”
Waits said Farmer brought a “sense of strength” to the cancer center, and that her deep faith in God was evident to everyone.
“She used her own personal testimony as a way to illustrate to her patients (that) determination and faith are essential when dealing with a cancer diagnosis,” Waits said. “She will truly be missed. The lives she has impacted through her compassion, intellect, strength is immeasurable. Heaven gained an angel, but her memory and spirit will live on through the Spencer Cancer Center forever.”
Handwritten notes
Nancy McDonald was a registered nurse who worked with Farmer at the cancer center for seven years. Now a nurse practitioner, McDonald said she remained close friends with Farmer and her family.
McDonald said Farmer never forgot birthdays and special occasions.
“She would always send handwritten cards and notes,” McDonald said. “She did that for her patients, she did it for me and all of her other friends. You don’t find that a lot in people anymore.”
Laura Grill, President and CEO of East Alabama Health, said in a release that EAMC plans put a memorial in the hallway of the Spencer Cancer Center in Farmer’s honor.
“Linda was one of the kindest, most beautiful souls I ever met,” Grill said. “She was very passionate about her calling as an oncologist.”
Farmer’s friends and coworkers said she enjoyed traveling, loved dogs and was a runner who finished 12 marathons.
Most importantly, she was a huge fan of the University of North Carolina basketball team. Her office and exam room were decorated with North Carolina memorabilia.
Friends knew not to bother Farmer while the Tar Heels were playing.
McDonald said she was on vacation with Farmer once when a UNC basketball game was on TV. Farmer told McDonald she couldn’t move from her seat or it would affect the game, so McDonald sat motionless for the entire game.
“No one’s ever going to fill her shoes and it’s really going to leave a hole in our community and in our hearts for a long time,” McDonald said.
Farmer is survived by her husband Kermit, to whom she was married for 20 years, and their son Spencer.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Feb. 26 at Auburn United Methodist Church, 137 South Gay Street.
Guests are encouraged to wear Carolina blue.