'She had my back': To the end, Linda Farmer was a skilled doctor and faithful friend

“I could write a book on her,” Johnson said. “Couldn’t say enough good things about her.”

Johnson said he first met Farmer when he was a primary care doctor and she eventually recruited him to become an oncologist. He said he wasn’t “particularly happy” doing primary care, and every time he talked to Farmer, she would encourage him to go back to school for oncology.

Johnson followed her advice. In 2008, after finishing school, he became her partner. He described working with her as “rewarding,” and said he learned from her as they discussed complicated cases and shared calls and patients.

He said he will always remember how Farmer would console him on a bad day then put her hands on her hips and say, “Let’s go to work. Chop chop.”

Farmer treated “every patient like they were the only patient in the whole world,” Johnson said.

“She was phenomenal,” he said. “She always put the patient first no matter if it was an argument with an insurance company or another doctor or anything. Her primary objective was to take care of the patient.”