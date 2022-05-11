'She hit us like a meteor': Auburn voice professor honored by Harvard as one of nation's best

An Auburn University voice professor has received one of the nation’s highest honors in music education.

In April, during Harvard University’s “Lift Ev’ry Voice: Celebrating the Music of Black Americans” concert, Harvard Arts presented Rosephanye Powell with the Luise Vosgerchain Teaching Award.

This award is given to “individuals who display selfless commitment, artistic conscience, a constant renewal of approach to subject matter, ability to motivate in a positive and creative way, a sincere interest in the development of the whole person and the ability to present musical knowledge in a way that is applicable to other disciplines,” according to the Office for the Arts at Harvard.

Powell now joins the list of Luise Vosgerchian Teaching Award winners that includes “Ivy League professors, orchestra directors and internationally acclaimed performers,” according to a release from Auburn University.

She received the award in Sanders Theatre at Harvard University after she conducted her work “To Sit and Dream” with text by Langston Hughes and “Quiet Revolutionary,” which she composed for Harvard University in honor of Eileen Southern.

Southern authored the book “The Music of Black Americans: A History,” and is credited for paving the way for Black music studies in the United States.

Andrew Clark, Director of Choral Activities for the Department of Music at Harvard University, described Powell’s work as the “closest he’s ever felt to being in divine presence,” the release said.

“She hit us like a meteor and set our students’ souls aflame,” Clark said in a release. “She had Collegium singers weeping within 10 minutes of rehearsing her Hughes setting. She saw right into their hearts. A combination of spiritual depth, genuine humility, virtuosity of craft and pedagogical brilliance.”

In the release, Powell said receiving this honor was something she “could never have imagined.”

“And to have received it on the very night that Harvard University celebrated my heroine in academia, Dr. Eileen Southern, who authored the book that gave birth to the development of Black music studies at universities throughout the nation, was a pinnacle moment that I will forever cherish,” she said in the release.

The Lift Ev’ry Voice concert was established to honor Southern, “a trailblazing music scholar” who was “the first African American woman to earn a Ph.D. in musicology, become a tenured professor of Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences and serve as chair of the African and African American Studies Department,” the release said.

Powell teaches applied voice, art song literature and vocal pedagogy at Auburn and serves as the Women’s Chorus conductor and the AU Gospel Choir’s co-conductor.

Her performance and research interests include the African American spiritual, the art songs of William Grant Still and voice-care concerns for choral directors.

Powell has performed internationally and is held in high regards as a composer of choral music. Her work is “consistently in high demand at choral festivals around the country, as well as in national and international publications,” the release said.

“Dr. Powell is an internationally acclaimed artist in the vocal/choral area and an amazing teacher to her applied students,” Department of Music Chair Richard Good said in a release. “She is an outstanding vocalist, musician, composer and conductor. She truly can do it all, and on such a high level, while she remains incredibly humble.”