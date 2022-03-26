She started baking as a little girl, and even after becoming an ER nurse she couldn't stop

Katherine Butler got her nickname, along with the knowledge and passion to start a bakery business bearing that name, from a woman called Pie.

Pie lived in Butler's hometown of Livingston, Alabama.

“Growing up back home, [she was] a lady who was like my grandmother … my ‘babysitter,’” Butler said. “My name is Katherine Rebecca and she called me KatieBec.”

Pie took Butler under her wing from the time she was 2 until Butler left Livingston at the age of 20. The two would spend hours baking and watching old game shows like "The Price is Right," which Butler said is still her favorite show to watch while she is baking.

“She got to where she was not able to bake anymore, so I would bake for one of her very, very close friends,” Butler said. “I continued to do it for that close friend well after I moved here.”

After leaving home, Butler pursued a career in health care, enrolling first in a biomedicine degree program at the University of West Alabama with a pre-med track. She transferred to Auburn, and in 2011 received her nursing degree from Auburn University at Montgomery.

While working as a nurse, she kept baking gifts for her children's teachers and making her famous cheese straws and other goodies for weddings and baby showers.

“People started falling in love with it, so I started baking more and more,” she said.

About five years ago, her business began to take off. Soon, she expanded her menu to include five signature items: cheese straws, Chex mix, ginger snaps, tea cakes and “Forgotten Cookies,” which are baked meringue and chocolate chips. All the recipes came from Pie.

While customers often ask why Butler only bakes her five signature items, Butler said she likes to stick to what she knows.

“People kept pushing me to start trying to wholesale,” she said.

An emergency room nurse at East Alabama Medical Center, she kept baking at home during the pandemic.

“I would wear a mask and gloves at the height of COVID while I baked,” she said. “People wanted quarantine snacks!”

In September, she got a business license, and in October she went part-time as a nurse to spend more time with her children, Easton and Lily, who was named after Pie.

She met her husband, Bart, while a student at Auburn, and when asked which of her baked goods is his favorite, she said, "All of it."

Butler is now certified to produce wholesale for Merchant and Maker in the Auburn Mall and LaGrange through her commercial kitchen. Additionally, she is certified by the Lee County Health Department to make orders from home.

“Sometimes I pinch myself because I’m like, ‘Is this really happening?’” Butler said. “I’d like to start wholesaling more places. … Dreaming big would be nationwide.”

For now, Butler is focusing on her business here in Auburn, where she has family nearby who can help during the busy seasons and the holidays.

“That is the great thing about family,” Butler said. “They can step in when it's needed.”

For more information, go to Instagram @KatieBecBakes, or on Facebook at @KatieBecBakes.