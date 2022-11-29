Shelby helps break ground on new $43 million soil laboratory in Auburn research park

Auburn University and the USDA have made plans to open a new 33,000-square-foot testing facility in the Auburn University Research Park. A groundbreaking ceremony featuring Alabama Senator Richard Shelby was held for the USDA’s new National Soil Dynamics Laboratory on Monday morning.

$43 million has been allocated to constructing the new facility, which will feature two buildings in the research park, and two buildings closer to the Auburn veterinarian school campus.

According to Shelby, his team helped secure funding for the new laboratory and associated buildings. He is the current vice president of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee.

“We’ve been working on this a long time, it didn’t just happen overnight,” Shelby told Opelika-Auburn News. “This came out of the Appropriations Committee and one of my top aides, she was instrumental in it.”

During his speech, Shelby took the time to remind the audience of the importance of agriculture, as well as Auburn University’s role in it.

“This is a great moment for what you do here. Auburn is one of the great land-grant schools, and that’s important,” Shelby said. “What comes out of this lab, you’re going to help us all. It’s a national investment, it’s a national purpose, and Auburn’s going to play a bigger role, and look, there’s going to be a lot more to come.”

Simon Liu, Acting Administrator of the USDA Agricultural Research Service, also spoke at the event. Liu took the time to speak about the new lab’s role in providing food, feed, and fiber for the public.

“Our National Soil Dynamics Laboratory here in Auburn will continue to generate groundbreaking findings and tools to advance agriculture, not only in this state, in America, but also around the world,” he said.

Auburn University President Christopher Roberts was also at the groundbreaking event. He said that the school had a very productive partnership with the USDA through the National Soil Dynamics Laboratory and the Aquatic Animal Health Laboratory.

“Through our collective work, we’re able to make great advances in improving agricultural productivity while also improving our environment and ensuring that our food is safe for our people in our state and across the nation,” Roberts said. “As you may know, I’m a chemical engineer and I’m a science geek. And what takes place in this lab is fascinating to me, and I really see its impact through the translation of this work into practice… I think it will be a great addition to the park.”

Paul Patterson, Dean of Auburn’s College of Agriculture, and Bill Dean, Executive Director of the Auburn Research and Technology Foundation also spoke at the event.

Allan Torbert, Research Leader for the USDA and affiliate professor at Auburn, told Opelika-Auburn News that the new facility is a necessary update. The USDA’s original building was build in the in the early 1930s and its most recent facility was built in 1962

“Our original buildings, that we’re still using were built in in 1934, so you can imagine that they’re not exactly designed for modern research,” Torbert said. “We’re very excited to have these new facilities going out here at this wonderful spot that will bring first class research facilities here for us to continue our collaboration with Auburn University.”

The Auburn Research Park location will feature new greenhouses, a shop that will allow for specialty equipment to be built on site, space for genetics work, as well as a nuclear facility.

“A lot of that original buiding’s used for office space,” Torbert said. “Even our newest building was built in the 1960s and it just doesn’t have the structure and facilities that you would need for modern chemistry type of research.”

Construction is expected to begin on the National Soil Dynamics Laboratory in December or January of this year and should finish sometime in 2027.