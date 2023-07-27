Sherry Wiggins, the mother of domestic violence victim Amore Wiggins, will return to Opelika on Aug. 5 for the Take a Stand Against Violence event at Christian Care Ministries.

Wiggins and several others who have been personally impacted by violence will use their voices to spread awareness and share their stories in the hopes of preventing violence in the future. During the 11 a.m. event, everyone will take a moment to remember people in the community who fell victim to violence.

“I believe that it’s really important for me to share my story with domestic violence and all of what my daughter went through, because a lot of this goes silent. A lot of this went silent,” Wiggins said. “People are experiencing this every day, whether it’s in the house, in the community or at work. Domestic violence is truly real and a lot of women, men and children hide if for many reasons.”

Wiggins said no child should ever go through what her daughter went through.

Wiggins is also hoping that by speaking up and sharing her story that it will encourage people to consider making changes to the laws surrounding custody battles and visitation rights for parents. She said if the laws had been a little different, her daughter might still be alive.

Opelika Baby Jane Doe

In December 2022, Wiggins, who lives in Maryland, got a call from the Opelika Police Department. She said she didn’t understand why law enforcement from another state she’d never been to would be reaching out to her.

The officer that called asked her to meet them at a local precinct in Maryland.

“They had asked me did I know a Lamar Vickerstaff. Other than that they wouldn’t say too much more on the phone,” Wiggins said. “They just had asked me to bring a very close family member with me, bring myself and meet them as soon as I could so that they could further give me the information.”

In 2009, Wiggins lost custody of her daughter Amore Wiggins in a Virginia court. Amore went to live with her father Lamar Vickerstaff and his wife Ruth Vickerstaff. Wiggins continued to pay child support for 13 years.

When Wiggins arrived at the local precinct, Opelika officers told her about a case they were working on. In 2012, the remains of a young girl were found in a wooded area in the Brookhaven Trailer Park in Opelika. The autopsy revealed that the girl was malnourished and physically abused before her death.

Detectives were unable to identify her but believed she was between the age of 4 and 7 years old. During the investigation, she was known as Opelika Baby Jane Doe.

Wiggins said the police showed her clay images and photos of Opelika Baby Jane Doe that forensic scientists created based on the information they had.

“At first none of them really stood out to me. Then there was one that they showed that I guess was done where she was kind of reconstructed from what they found of her remains, and once I saw that one, I kind of saw myself and my dad in it,” Wiggins said.

Wiggins started to realize the possibility that this was her daughter.

“It was shocking, it was overwhelming, it was emotional and I was in disbelief. I didn’t want it to be true that it could be my child,” she said.

For years, Wiggins had been trying to get visitation rights back to see Amore. She said Vickerstaff wouldn’t respond to her.

“I never in a million years would have thought that my child was deceased. I thought she was okay. I thought she was in good hands,” Wiggins said.

After meeting with the OPD, Wiggins did two DNA tests, all the while trying to convince herself that Opelika Jane Doe was not her baby.

About 30 days later, the lead detective for the case, Opelika Sgt. Alfred White, called Wiggins around 7 a.m.

“He told me that it was my baby. He said he was sorry to tell me even though he didn’t want to give me that news, but from the results, she was proven to be my child,” Wiggins said through tears.

From there, Wiggins said she went to a dark place. She was emotional, angry and was looking for answers.

She said she’s only been able to face reality because of the support from her family, the OPD and the Opelika community. She’s also started counseling and therapy.

“Without the over pouring love and support, honestly, I probably wouldn’t be having the little strength that I have. I probably wouldn’t have regained it as soon as I did,” Wiggins said.

The Opelika community held a vigil for Amore Wiggins in April, and the OPD have plans to honor her by creating a bronze statue of Amore sitting on a bench, which will be placed in front of the Lee County Courthouse. The OPD is still in the process of raising funds for the project.

Wiggins said the OPD detectives have stayed by her side and several Opelika community members continue to reach out to check on her including Carolyn Morton, the CEO of Samford Community Outreach Group.

“(Morton) has been a blessing to me tremendously,” Wiggins said. “She calls me, she checks on me, she texts me, she prays with me and she’s trying to do everything she can.”

