Shinhwa in Auburn begins construction on new $78 million expansion project

Shinhwa Auto USA has begun clearing land for its new 483,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Auburn Technology Park West. The project comes as the Auburn City Council voted last week to approve Shinhwa moving forward with its expansion. The new facility is part of a $78 million growth project and will create 42 jobs over the next three years.

The new plant will sit directly across the street from Shinhwa’s current facility on West Technology Lane in Auburn. This will be the company’s second major expansion since opening in Auburn in 2019.

The new facility is expected to expand output for aluminum parts and help meet future demand for electric vehicle production. Shinhwa supplies parts to both Hyundai’s assembly plant in Montgomery, and Kia’s plant in West Point, Georgia.

Kwi-Hyun Lee, founder and CEO of the Shinhwa Group said: “This increased capacity will give us the ability to provide greater support for the electric vehicle market here in the U.S.”

Alabama Governor Kay Ivy announced the company’s plans for expansion back in May of this year.

“This is a great example of the constant innovation and advancements in manufacturing — particularly in the automotive sector — right here in Alabama,” Ivy said in at the time. “With this expansion, Shinhwa will have invested over $190 million and created more than 185 well-paying jobs since choosing Auburn as their first U.S. location. Congratulations to Shinhwa on another successful expansion!”

Since Shinhwa opened its first facility in Auburn three years ago, it has steadily increased its capacity to support both electric and combustion engine vehicle manufacturing in the United States. In November 2021, the company announced the addition of high-pressure aluminum die casting and post processing equipment. That was a $42 million expansion project.

“We’re thrilled to see the success and growth Shinhwa has experienced in a few short years here in Auburn,” Auburn Mayor, Ron Anders recently said. “The company has been a great addition to our high-tech manufacturing base, and we look forward to seeing Shinhwa’s impact grow along with its footprint.”

Shinhwa’s original Auburn Technology Park West facility was their first U.S. location.

Shinhwa was founded in Changwon, South Korea, in 1995.