Shinhwa to double its presence in Auburn with second auto parts plant and $78M investment

Shinhwa Auto USA Corporation has announced plans to build a second plant in Auburn, across from its existing location in Auburn Technology Park West. The company plans to invest $78 million in the new 400,000-square-foot facility and create 42 new jobs over the next three years.

And yes, electric vehicles are involved.

“This new facility will give us greater capacity for aluminum automotive parts, including both die casting and machining operations, allowing us to further diversify our customer base,” said Kwi Hyun Lee, founder and CEO of the Shinhwa Group, in a press release. “This increased capacity will give us the ability to provide greater support for the electric vehicle market here in the U.S.”

Since starting its Auburn facility in 2019, Shinhwa has steadily grown to meet the needs of the automotive industry in the U.S. including vertically integrating elements of their supply chain and increasing capacity to support both electric and combustion engine vehicle manufacturing.

This is the second substantial expansion Shinhwa has made since coming to Auburn. In November 2021, the company announced the addition of high-pressure aluminum die casting and post processing equipment.

“We’re thrilled to see the success and growth Shinhwa has experienced in a few short years here in Auburn,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders in a statement from the city. “The company has been a great addition to our high-tech manufacturing base, and we look forward to seeing Shinhwa’s impact grow along with its footprint.”

Founded in Changwon, South Korea, in 1995, Shinwa has long focused on creating a high level of automation and improvements in areas with a high degree of technological challenges.

“This is a great example of the constant innovation and advancements in manufacturing — particularly in the automotive sector — right here in Alabama,” said Gov. Kay Ivey in a release. “With this expansion, Shinhwa will have invested over $190 million and created more than 185 well-paying jobs since choosing Auburn as their first U.S. location. Congratulations to Shinhwa on another successful expansion.”

Another state official highlighted Alabama's growing role in the automotive industry.

“Alabama has become a key player in the evolving global automotive industry, and Shinhwa’s continued growth in Auburn illustrates how our industry is preparing for the future,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “We look forward to working with the company to support its expansion plans and fully develop the growth potential of its Auburn manufacturing operation.”