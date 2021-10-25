Shortage of truck drivers leads to rise in gas prices, but they should be dropping soon, says AAA Alabama spokesman

Supply and demand issues are the culprit behind rising gas prices in Alabama and across the country this month, says a spokesman for American Automobile Association Alabama.

“It all comes down to supply and demand. That’s our primary factor for gas prices,” said Clay Ingram, marketing and public relations director for AAA Alabama, a non-profit organization. “There are also a lot of small things that have contributed to it, like weather and political situations in other countries that produce gas.”

The shortage of truck drivers is a supply problem contributing to some fueling stations running out of gas for a day.

“There’s not a shortage of gasoline, it’s just a shortage of delivery drivers in getting that gas to the stations,” Ingram said. “If you run into that issue, they will probably have gas later that day or the next day. If you can, just go to a different station.”

Alabama is usually one of five states with the lowest gas prices in the country. Prices in Alabama have gone up seven cents a gallon from a week ago and have gone up 32 cents a gallon from one month ago.

“It’s nothing to be alarmed about," Ingram said. "We don’t want people to panic because that causes more problems than anything."

