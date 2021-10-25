Shortage of truck drivers leads to rise in gas prices, but they should be dropping soon, says AAA Alabama spokesman

Supply and demand issues are the culprit behind rising gas prices in Alabama and across the country this month, says a spokesman for American Automobile Association Alabama.
“It all comes down to supply and demand. That’s our primary factor for gas prices,” said Clay Ingram, marketing and public relations director for AAA Alabama, a non-profit organization. “There are also a lot of small things that have contributed to it, like weather and political situations in other countries that produce gas.”
The shortage of truck drivers is a supply problem contributing to some fueling stations running out of gas for a day.
“There’s not a shortage of gasoline, it’s just a shortage of delivery drivers in getting that gas to the stations,” Ingram said. “If you run into that issue, they will probably have gas later that day or the next day. If you can, just go to a different station.”
Alabama is usually one of five states with the lowest gas prices in the country. Prices in Alabama have gone up seven cents a gallon from a week ago and have gone up 32 cents a gallon from one month ago.
“It’s nothing to be alarmed about," Ingram said. "We don’t want people to panic because that causes more problems than anything."
According to AAA the current average price in Lee County is $3.200, which is slightly higher than the state average of $3.193 but lower than the national average of $3.387.
Just last year gas prices in Alabama were $1.893 on average.
Ingram said that the demand for gas right now is unusually high compared to what it normally is at this time of year and the supply chain has had several issues that have added up.
“The combination of the pumping stations that were shut down when the hurricane from the gulf coast came through a few weeks back and OPEC’s decision to cut back caused inventories of gasoline around the country to start to dwindle,” Ingram said. “Anytime those inventories start to dwindle a little bit, the price of crude per barrel starts going up.”
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries limited their output over the last couple of months, but Ingram said the organization has agreed to start increasing their production again.
“I think between now and the end of the year, we’ll see prices noticeably lower than they are today,” Ingram said. “I think we’re pretty close to our peak price point, and prices will get better within the next two weeks or so.”
While Ingram expects gas prices to decrease over the next few weeks, he said prices will drop slowly. By Thanksgiving, he expects prices to be a bit lower, but not by much.