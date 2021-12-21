Should I get a booster over the holidays? An EAMC expert answers your questions about booster shots

Can anyone get a booster right now?

Yes, anyone 16 and older can get a booster now as long as it’s been six months since taking the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or two months since taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Why do we need a booster after getting the primary vaccine series?

Most people have to have a little bit of a jumpstart to their immune system to remind it to start producing those antibodies again at the highest levels that you can. They (the CDC) found the antibody levels were waning a little bit as they started monitoring those. That’s why they came up with getting a booster two months after the Johnson & Johnson and six months after Moderna and Pfizer. The little bit of a boost produces a higher level of antibodies.

How long should I wait to get a booster after getting the vaccine?

If you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, your booster will come two months after, and the CDC is recommending that it be an mRNA booster, which is Moderna or Pfizer. But, if you want, you can still get the Johnson & Johnson as a booster. If you received Moderna or Pfizer, your booster will come six months after.