Should I get a booster over the holidays? An EAMC expert answers your questions about booster shots

As the COVID pandemic continues to be an issue and new variants continue to emerge, more questions arise about vaccines and booster shots.
Kim Witt, director of outpatient pharmacy services at East Alabama Health, sat down for an interview to answer pressing questions and to tell us what we need to know about booster shots.
Editor’s Note: Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
Are there concerns about COVID cases increasing over the holidays?
Certainly. Anytime you’ve got people interacting that might be too comfortable and are not masking, it’s a risk. Hopefully, most of those people who are choosing to intermingle with family members they don't live with, will take precautions or be fully vaccinated and boosted.
Should I be worried about getting sick over the holidays if I get a booster now?
Most people tend to have a sore arm or might have some mild symptoms when they get a booster of any kind. It’s the exact same formula that we’re using for these boosters as the primary series. The only adjustment that is made for the booster is the Moderna dose is lower for the booster versus the primary series.
Are you fully vaccinated if you don’t get a booster?
Currently, if you have completed a primary series, you are considered fully vaccinated. However, there may be some discussion coming soon about where you are considered fully vaccinated if you haven’t had your booster.
Where’s the best place to get a booster shot?
Most all pharmacies have them. They might not have all three products, but they’ll have at least one. Doctors’ offices have them as well. You don’t have to go back to the same location where you got your vaccine.
You can go to vaccine.gov to find locations near you that provide vaccine and booster shots. You will need to take your vaccination card so it can be documented. That is your record.
Who should be getting the booster shot right now?
Anyone 16 and older should be receiving their booster shot.
Is there anyone who shouldn’t be getting a booster shot?
Right now, children 15 and under do not have a recommendation for boosters, and children younger than 5 years old aren’t receiving the primary series yet.
Can anyone get a booster right now?
Yes, anyone 16 and older can get a booster now as long as it’s been six months since taking the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or two months since taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Why do we need a booster after getting the primary vaccine series?
Most people have to have a little bit of a jumpstart to their immune system to remind it to start producing those antibodies again at the highest levels that you can. They (the CDC) found the antibody levels were waning a little bit as they started monitoring those. That’s why they came up with getting a booster two months after the Johnson & Johnson and six months after Moderna and Pfizer. The little bit of a boost produces a higher level of antibodies.
How long should I wait to get a booster after getting the vaccine?
If you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, your booster will come two months after, and the CDC is recommending that it be an mRNA booster, which is Moderna or Pfizer. But, if you want, you can still get the Johnson & Johnson as a booster. If you received Moderna or Pfizer, your booster will come six months after.
Can I get a booster from a different brand than the one I got for my first vaccination?
Sixteen- and 17-year-olds can only get the Pfizer. If you are 18 and older, you can interchange between Pfizer and Moderna if you received either as your primary series. If you’ve received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine it’s not recommended to go to Johnson & Johnson, but you could. If you got Johnson & Johnson the CDC recommends you get a Moderna or Pfizer booster.
Will the booster be effective against Omicron and any future variants?
So far, that is what they are reporting. It is effective at reducing your emissions to the hospital and to severe infection. You may see breakthrough infections with any of them, but reducing the mortality that goes with it is our goal.
We all have to take it day by day. Every time they find a new variant they will be doing testing like they did with Omicron to try to figure out if our current vaccines are going to work. If they don’t work then we might have to reformulate a little, but there’s always a risk. There are no absolutes.
Why is the Moderna booster a lower dose?
It’s the same formula; it’s just a reduced dose for the booster. It’s a half dose. They were seeing that a full dose wasn’t required to produce the effect that they wanted it to have. They found that you could produce the same effect with half the dose and reduce the side effects. If you were to get a third dose of the same amount, in some cases I think people had more side effects.
It does not mean that it’s half as effective. It’s just all you need to boost that immunity.
How long will it take for the booster to be effective?
Generally between 7 and 14 days you can see that it’s pretty effective. Immediately, the person is going to have higher levels of antibodies, but we generally like to say 7 to 14 days.