Sunday will mark one year since Alabama lost a woman who served as torchbearer for education and treatment surrounding sickle cell anemia.

Sarah Thomas, who died the age of 91, became an icon, champion and pioneer for the work she did in Lee County and across the state. She spread awareness and conducted research on the disease that took the life of one of her four children.

After Thomas’ 10-year-old son Todd Phillip Franklin Thomas died from sickle cell disease in February 1974, she decided no other mother should have to go through a similar situation. When Todd was in the hospital, there was little information about the disease and no programs to help prevent or combat it, so Thomas took it upon herself to make a change.

By 1980, Thomas became responsible for initiating the screening of newborn infants for sickle cell in hospitals statewide. She also founded the Lee County-East Alabama Comprehensive Sickle Cell Education and Research Foundation, Inc., which focused on emphasizing medical care and research.

Board members for the local foundation included Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, Auburn Senator Ted Little, late Lee County Commissioner John Harris, Rep. Rev. George Brandy, late councilman Clarence Harris, late councilwoman Mary Brooks, late Lindbergh Jackson and more.

In 1979, Gov. George C. Wallace signed the first document to fund Thomas’ program, which became the first of its kind to receive state funding. Prior to this, in 1975, Wallace also declared February as “State Sickle Cell Month,” for the first time in honor of Todd. Throughout the years, Alabama governors continued to do so.

Thomas often visited schools, hospitals and community events to share knowledge and spread awareness. People in the community said Thomas loved to help people.

In addition to being an advocate for sickle cell, Thomas was involved in various programs in the community including Pleasant View Baptist Church in Salem, Auburn District Baptist Women Convention and the Lee County Chapter of the American Red Cross. She also established the Nurses Guild, a nursing program within churches, and became the first Black deputized registrar in Salem.

The legacy of Sarah Thomas continues to live on throughout the community and continues to be remembered by the people she came into contact with.

Melton Tolbert, board chair of the foundation Thomas established, remembers when Thomas visited his middle school in Beauregard to share information about sickle cell.

Growing up, he continued to see Thomas being an advocate in the community and remembered her as “the nurse lady” from his middle school days. By the time Tolbert got to high school, he became more interested in Thomas’ organization and the charity work she was doing.

“She was very active and dedicated to the cause, and it caught my interest too,” Tolbert said.

Thomas eventually became like a second mother to Tolbert, who would have been the same age as the son she lost to the sickle cell disease.

Thomas later asked Tolbert to become a board member for the organization in the 90s. He did and later became its president.

Tolbert said Thomas was on a mission to do the Lord’s work, which she continued throughout her life.

“She had a bag with her Bible and she had another bag with her sickle cell material, so she was always passing the word on and active wherever she went,” Tolbert said.

Johnny Ford first met Thomas in the 70s after he was elected mayor of Tuskegee. Ford has served as mayor, state representative and ambassador to the State of the African Diaspora. He currently serves as a city councilman for Tuskegee.

After meeting Thomas, he became one of the founding board members for her organization, and they worked side by side on a quest for health equity.

“For so many years (Sarah Thomas) was the most outstanding spokesperson for sickle cell research and treatment in middle Alabama,” Ford said.

Thomas was a founder of the sickle cell association in central Alabama, and as Mayor of Tuskegee, Ford supported her efforts along the way.

“She will always be remembered as an outstanding pioneer in the fight to permanently find a cure for sickle cell anemia, which still afflicts the lives of so many, in particular African Americans, who live in this section of Alabama,” Ford said.

Ford also described Thomas as a “shining star” in the fight for health equity in the area. He said he’s carrying on the fight for health equity in her name.

“As a child – sickle cell anemia runs in my family – I had the sickle cell trait, and as a child, it almost took my life,” Ford said. “So, I can give a personal testimony to how important the fight for health equity, as it relates to sickle cell anemia, was and still is.”

Oline Price remembers meeting Thomas in the late 90s shortly after she became the Lee County revenue commissioner. Price said she remembers Thomas coming in to her office to ask a question about property taxes, and Thomas ended up sharing her story and talking about the work she was doing with sickle cell.

“I thought this lady’s a go getter. She’s not going to let any grass grow under her feet,” Price said.

She and Thomas became close friends after that, and Price said she often participated in the events and programs that Thomas led.

“You didn’t want to disappoint her because she was so dedicated with what she did. If she took something on, she took it on to be for good and for it to be successful,” Price said.

Price admired Thomas for her unwavering faith despite going through the hardship of losing a child.

“She lived by her faith. She knew her faith was gonna carry her through and it did,” Price said.

District 5 Lee County Commissioner Richard LaGrand was also a strong supporter and advocate for the organization Thomas led in the community. He often participated in Thomas’ fund raising events that spread awareness for sickle cell.

“She was just a positive, powerful lady, a champion for sickle cell and a true friend to the community,” LaGrand said.

He remembers meeting Thomas for the first time in the 70s. After hearing what she was doing in the community, LaGrand knew he wanted to get involved. He said they remained friends until she passed away.

Thomas’ children Gregory, Ronald and Maggie plan to continue sharing their mother’s story. Maggie said there are so many things worth writing about their mother and they plan to keep her legacy alive by finishing a book about her life.

“It has been a year since we have heard our mother’s beautiful voice or felt her warm embrace. However, we continue to celebrate her amazing life,” Maggie said. “My brothers and I reminisce how she balanced her life as a woman of God, her love for family, church and community. She made ‘excellence’ a standard and as a result. We are blessed to see inherited characteristics of our mother in our children.”