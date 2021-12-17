Single-vehicle crash claims life of Notasugla man

A Notasulga man died Thursday from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash in Lee County on Monday.

At approximately 6:37 a.m. Monday, Bryan James Buchanan, 57, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu when it veered off the roadway and struck a ditch, a culvert and a utility pole, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Troopers said the crash occurred on Alabama 14 east, near the 217.6 mile marker in Lee County.

Buchanan was transported to East Alabama Medical Center to be treated, and on Thursday, Dec. 16, he died from his injuries.

Troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the incident.