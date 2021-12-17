 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Single-vehicle crash claims life of Notasugla man
0 Comments
top story

Single-vehicle crash claims life of Notasugla man

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

A Notasulga man died Thursday from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash in Lee County on Monday. 

At approximately 6:37 a.m. Monday, Bryan James Buchanan, 57, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu when it veered off the roadway and struck a ditch, a culvert and a utility pole, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Troopers said the crash occurred on Alabama 14 east, near the 217.6 mile marker in Lee County.

Buchanan was transported to East Alabama Medical Center to be treated, and on Thursday, Dec. 16, he died from his injuries.

Troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the incident.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 murders

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert