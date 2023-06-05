The Auburn University School of Aviation will take to the sky in late June for the 2023 Air Race Classic.

Starting June 20, Aviators will travel a total of 2,400-nautical miles from North Dakota to Florida in a four-day race. Six Auburn University students will compete against aviators from 14 other universities in the Air Race Classic — the only women’s air race in the U.S.

“It’s a great opportunity for our girls,” said Daphne Walker, AU’s Aviation engagement coordinator. “They’re learning to fly in different regions and they’re getting an opportunity they don’t normally get to do.”

Walker said the race allows aviators to build skills. They can also meet female pilots from different schools and professional female pilots.

Three teams of two will represent Auburn University in this year’s Air Race Classic. The race includes a total of 44 teams:

Abby Hagan and Ashley Baldwin on Team Orange

Olivia Kidd and Sophie Young on Team White

April Heppner and Maggie Hearn on Team Blue

Hearn and Baldwin competed in the race as students pilots in 2022 and placed second and fourth respectively. This year, Hearn and Baldwin return as certified flying instructors acting as co-pilots for their teams.

The competition route begins in Grand Forks North Dakota. The pilots will work their way south with stops in Mankato, Minnesota; Ottumwa, Iowa; Hastings, Nebraska; Ponca City, Oklahoma; Sulphur Springs, Texas; Jonesboro, Arkansas; Pell City; Cross City, Florida; and Homestead, Florida.

“I’m there for the beginning and the end, but they are actually doing it themselves,” Walker said. “Auburn prepares them to do this. I have all the faith in the world that they will do the best job that they can, because they’re trained at Auburn.”

Pep Rally

A pep rally will be held for the pilots in advance of the race on June 9 from 5:30 to 6:30pm at Auburn University Regional Airport. The pep rally is open to the public.

Both Aubie and the Auburn Cheerleaders will be on hand to show their support. The aviators will also participate in a tiger walk.

Walker said the pep rally is a great way for younger kids to see that girl’s fly. She said there’s an opportunity in aviation for anybody.

“It’s just another way for our girls to outreach and talk to younger people and have families come… It’s a good morale booster for our girls as they take off the following week to go to North Dakota.”