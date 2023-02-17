The Lee County Commission recently provided each of the six volunteer fire districts in the area with new LUCAS automated CPR devices. The county made the announcement at Monday’s commission meeting.

The Beulah Fire District received two of the LUCAS CPR devices. Smiths Station, Beauregard, Salem, and the Southwest Fire Districts each received one device. The LUCAS devices will allow firefighters and EMTs to administer hands-free chest compressions to patients.

According to Lee County Governmental Relations Coordinator, Wendy Swann, the LUCAS devices were paid for with American Rescue Plan Act COVID grant funds through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA.)

“We did have some funds left over so we were able to purchase for the volunteer fire departments in the county automated CPR devices which are amazing devices,” Swann said.

On Monday night, County Commissioner Gary Long presented one of the CPR devices to Chief Blake Simpkins of the Beulah Volunteer Fire District. Simpkins is also President of the Lee County Firefighters Association.

“This is what the ARPA funds are all about, saving lives” Long said. “In my years of helping Smiths Station Fire and Rescue, they had a used one.

“I appreciate what the volunteer fire department does,” Long added. “Doing it as a volunteer, unbelievable.”

During his remarks, Long also briefly touched on a controversy regarding Smiths Station Fire changing over to a fire district.

“Smiths Station has caught a lot of grief recently about going to a fire district,” Long said. “But I’m telling you, if our volunteer fire departments ceased to exist, your insurance premiums would be way higher than what you’re paying to Smiths Station Fire and Rescue.”

In addition to allowing the county to purchase the LUCAS CPR devices, Swann indicated funding from the same ADECA grant was also allocated to the food bank as well as rental and utility assistance for some citizens.