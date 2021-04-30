Slow pace of new Lee County, Alabama COVID-19 cases continues

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lee County — 149, 0

Macon County — 22, 0

Russell County — 51, 0

Tallapoosa County — 60, 0

As of Friday, there have been 10,896 confirmed and probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of those deaths in Alabama, 122 are from Chambers County, 168 from Lee County, 49 from Macon County, 38 from Russell County and 149 from Tallapoosa County.

Vaccinations available

There have been over one million shots administered statewide since February and over 82,000 locally through the Community Vaccine Clinic run by East Alabama Medical Center.

All citizens age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama. To register for the free shots, visit https://www.eastalcovidvaccine.com/login.

EAMC clinic needs volunteers

Lee County’s Community Vaccine Clinic is still busy and looking for volunteers.