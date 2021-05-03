Slow weekend for new COVID-19 cases in East Alabama, statewide

COVID-19 continued its slow, persistent pace of infection over the weekend, both locally and statewide.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 862 new cases of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday.
Lee County reported 16 new cases. Russell County had five new cases. Tallapoosa County had 16 new cases and Chambers County reported four new cases. Macon County, however, had no new cases to report over the weekend, according to Bamatracker.com.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 528,784 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
Those numbers in east Alabama, as of Monday afternoon, were:
Chambers County – 1,756 confirmed, 1,789 probable, 3,545 combined
Lee County – 8,804 confirmed, 6,996 probable, 15,800 combined
Macon County – 1,249 confirmed, 337 probable, 1,586 combined
Russell County – 3,255 confirmed, 1,124 probable, 4,379 combined
Tallapoosa County – 2,828 confirmed, 1,176 probable, 4,004 combined
Here are new confirmed and probable cases in east Alabama counties over the last two weeks, as well as deaths from COVID-19 in the last week:
Chambers County — 18, 1
Lee County — 132, 0
Macon County — 14, 0
Russell County — 44, 0
Tallapoosa County — 56, 0
As of Monday, there have been 10,913 confirmed and probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of those deaths in Alabama, 122 are from Chambers County, 168 from Lee County, 49 from Macon County, 38 from Russell County and 150 from Tallapoosa County.
Vaccinations available
There have been over one million shots administered statewide since February and over 82,000 locally through the Community Vaccine Clinic run by East Alabama Medical Center.
All citizens age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama. To register for the free shots, visit https://www.eastalcovidvaccine.com/login.
EAMC clinic needs volunteers
Lee County’s Community Vaccine Clinic is still busy and looking for volunteers.
More volunteers are needed to help the healthcare professionals at the site, as participation has dropped off in recent weeks. Morning and afternoon shifts are available Monday-Thursday at the clinic, 1716 Opelika Road across from Auburn Mall.
Anyone willing to volunteer at the clinic may register at https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.