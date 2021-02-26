Slowed by COVID-19, rebuilding in Lee County continues two years after March 3 tornado

Two years after an EF-4 tornado ripped through Lee County, remnants of that day still remain.
“Still to come out here two years later, you can tell something happened out here,” Rita Smith, Lee County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director, said. “You can tell that mother nature was angry.”
Beauregard and Smiths Station, along with the area in between, suffered severe damage from a violent tornado that ripped through Lee County on March 3, 2019, killing 23 people, all in Beauregard.
As the community comes together to remember that day two years later, debris can still be seen as far as the eye can see, providing a constant reminder of that day.
“There’s a lot of debris still pushed and people’s things on their private property still there as a reminder for them and it always will be,” Smith said. “People can literally say, ‘I remember when so-and-so’s house was there and now it’s not.’”
Despite evidence of the tornado remaining in areas of Lee County, the rebuilding process is close to done. Alabama Rural Ministry, an organization that aids in-home repairs in underserved communities, is nearly finished with its caseload.
Alabama Rural Ministry handled about 95 percent of the case management process, for those who had applied for FEMA assistance and then needed some type of repair.
“In our case management process, we had approximately 113 individual cases and then out of that about 65 homes that we’ve helped repair,” said Lisa Pierce, director of Alabama Rural Ministry.
The organization has about seven cases left but that number could have been much different if it wasn’t for COVID-19 hitting the United States in March of 2020.
“Initially it significantly slowed it down,” Pierce said about COVID-19’s impact on the rebuilding process. “We had about a 3-to-4-month gap where it was a slow go and part of that was a lot of the families that we were trying to help, they were part of that vulnerable population.
“I think that if we hadn’t have had COVID, we would have been mostly finished by the summer of 2020 except for one or two.”
The organization’s rebuilding efforts were put on pause, but it was able to resume some work in the summer of 2020 and finish out three or four cases. COVID-19, however, didn’t just impact Alabama Rural Ministry’s ability to make home repairs or rebuild homes, it also impacted how it operates.
“We just shifted more from volunteers working to contractors,” Pierce said.
The organization’s funding for projects was also impacted, which ultimately impacted how quickly it could finish its caseload.
“We were funded through a pretty substantial grant that was helping do recovery for Hurricane Michael as well and that grant was funding the contracts for the case managers and the construction supervisors,” Pierce said. “Those funds were tied to the stock market and so when the stock market crashed and bottomed out in March and April, those contracts – about half of those contracts – we had to let those people go.
“It didn’t stop us, but it did shift the momentum – but that’s why it’s taking a little longer.”
Despite rebuilding taking longer than expected due to COVID-19, Pierce has found that rebuilding is actually a much more personal process.
“Recovery is kind of paced,” Pierce said. “It’s paced by that individual and so we don’t force people to recover.”
There are still several properties that look untouched in Beauregard. Some of the properties were owned by those who died, and their loved ones have yet to decide what to do with them. Other properties have been abandoned because homeowners decided to move elsewhere.
“I think some of the houses that you see that still haven’t been touched, those were folks that were out of state or just left,” said Pierce. “They actually abandoned their homes – like I’ve seen a couple that have been like that – and we hadn’t had any contact with them so you still may see some of that residual effects as well.”
Property turnover, however, hasn’t been as high in Beauregard as Smith thought it might be.
“I guess it being home, this is your home, and you own that piece of property. ... They’re going to rebuild or put something on it – whatever they can afford to put on it – to live,” she said.
As the landscape in Beauregard, Smiths Station and the surrounding area continues to be rebuilt, a much deeper process continues.
“I think they’re healing,” Smith said. “I don’t think you ever get over losing someone that you love in a split second but I think that you see a lot of hope and promise and this community has certainly loved on one another and this county’s loved on one another. … It has a healing.”