Slowed by COVID-19, rebuilding in Lee County continues two years after March 3 tornado

“We were funded through a pretty substantial grant that was helping do recovery for Hurricane Michael as well and that grant was funding the contracts for the case managers and the construction supervisors,” Pierce said. “Those funds were tied to the stock market and so when the stock market crashed and bottomed out in March and April, those contracts – about half of those contracts – we had to let those people go.

“It didn’t stop us, but it did shift the momentum – but that’s why it’s taking a little longer.”

Despite rebuilding taking longer than expected due to COVID-19, Pierce has found that rebuilding is actually a much more personal process.

“Recovery is kind of paced,” Pierce said. “It’s paced by that individual and so we don’t force people to recover.”

There are still several properties that look untouched in Beauregard. Some of the properties were owned by those who died, and their loved ones have yet to decide what to do with them. Other properties have been abandoned because homeowners decided to move elsewhere.