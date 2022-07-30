Smiths Station man dies after being thrown from motorcycle

A Smiths Station man was killed Friday morning after striking an SUV with his motorcycle and then being thrown into the air and hit by a pickup truck, according to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforccement Agency.

About 8:10 a.m. Friday, Drew F. Terry, 30, was riding a 2000 Chopper Guys custom motorcycle near Valley when he struck a 2000 Nissan Xterra, according to the release.

As a result of the initial collision, Terry was thrown from the motorcycle and then struck by a 2015 Toyota Tundra.

Terry was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Chambers County 388, approximately two miles south of Valley in Chambers County. Troopers ALEA continue to investigate.