Alabama is home to six types of venomous snakes. Three of them can be found right here in Lee County.

As we slide into summer and temperatures continue to rise, these reptiles that people often have preconceived notions about are coming out of brumation and on the move. As they forage for food and begin their mating seasons, you can expect to occasional run into them outdoors.

Learn how to avoid these snakes and the steps to take if you’re bitten from Marianne Gauldin, the outreach coordinator for Alabama Department of Conservation & Natural Resources.

She said that when you consider the few news reports about bites from venomous snakes, it’s clear just how uncommon it is. Each year, 7000 to 8000 Americans are bitten by snakes, according the Centers of Disease Control’s website.

“Humans are not anywhere on the menu,” she said.

Venomous snakes found in Lee County

Three venomous snake species you can find in Lee County are copper heads, timber rattlesnakes, and water moccasins— also known as the cotton mouth.

While snake bites aren’t common, there are still things people can do to minimize encounters with venomous snakes. A key safety tip is to reduce attractants, Gauldin said. Snakes can be found in junk piles, tall gras, brush piles and tin on the ground.

“All of those types of things are going to be an attractant for snakes to come and hang out,” she said. “And if you want to keep them away from your home, then minimizing the attractants is very important.”

She stressed the importance reducing food sources for rodents around your home. For example, mice will look for open birdseed, and the snakes will follow the mice. Keeping rodents away from your home will, in turn, help keep venomous snakes away.

If you see a snake in your yard, Gauldin advises you not to get close regardless of the breeds. Instead, she said to use the garden hose to scare it away.

These slithery predators feed on rodents, birds, small mammals, reptiles, and amphibians. Humans are mostly safe, Gauldin said.

“More people are injured by dogs every week than are injured by venomous snakes,” she said.

Venomous snakes fill a necessary niche in the ecosystem, which helps keep rodent populations in check. The media can often portray snakes as vicious and aggressive towards people. The truth is most snake attacks happen when a human invades a snake’s space, whether it accidental or intentional.

“Venomous snakes will always move away from people if they have the choice. They are not going to purposely chase,” Gauldin said. “When a human has a negative encounter with a venomous snake, it’s typically because the snake is cornered.”

Michael Buckman, manager of Auburn’s Kreher Preserve & Nature Center, agrees with Gauldin’s sentiment. He earned a degree in Zoology and has over 10 year’s experience in nature education.

“If you do come across one,” Buckman said, “the best thing to do is just keep your distance. Observe it and then leave it alone. Carry on your own way, and then they’ll do the same.”

Buckman said the key thing to remember about venomous snakes is the creatures don’t want to damage their fangs. Snakes use their teeth to subdue and eat their prey. If a snake damages a tooth, it will starve.

“Snakes do not like to bite. Their teeth are important for them,” Buckman said. “So biting you is a last resort for them.”

Instead, venomous snakes have other defenses they will put into place first. They will release odors. Some will rattle their tails or they will rely on their camouflage. Essentially, they will either warn you of their presence or they will hide.

Trying to tell the difference between venomous and nonvenomous snakes can be difficult. Buckman advises people not to rely on using generalities such as head shape or pupil shape to tell if a snake is venomous. He says to instead learn the patterns of the each snake breeds.

“If you are not comfortable with that knowledge, then just leave it alone,” Buckman said. “There are no snakes that you really need to approach anyway.”

What do you do if a snake bites you?

If you do get bit, both Buckman and Gauldin have the same advice: Seek medical attention immediately.

“If you’re bitten by a venomous snake, don’t panic. Don’t run. Try to keep your blood pressure down and immediately get to the hospital,” Gauldin said. “All of those old timey remedies of sucking the venom out — don’t do any of that. Just get yourself to the closest hospital.

Buckman said to take a photo of the snake if you’re in a safe position to do so. Just don’t try to catch it or kill it, he said.

“It’s more important for you at this point to get to emergency medical services,” he said.

For more information on venomous snakes, visit outdooralabama.com. For information on the Kreher Preserve & Nature Center visit https://wp.auburn.edu/preserve/.