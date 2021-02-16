Snow in Lee County? National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday morning

Lee County and surrounding counties are now under a Winter Weather Advisory and snow accumulations are possible.
The National Weather Service issued the advisory Tuesday morning and the advisory remains in effect until noon Tuesday. The advisory states snow accumulations of up to one-half inch are possible.
Residents should plan on slippery road conditions. The advisory goes on to add that the hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Counties under the Winter Weather Advisory are as follows:
- Walker
- Blount
- Etowah
- Calhoun
- Cherokee
- Cleburne
- Tuscaloosa
- Jefferson
- Shelby
- St. Clair
- Talladega
- Clay
- Randolph
- Hale
- Perry
- Bibb
- Chilton
- Coosa
- Tallapoosa
- Chambers
- Marengo
- Dallas
- Autauga
- Lowndes
- Elmore
- Montgomery
- Macon
- Bullock
- Lee
- Russell
- Pike
- Barbour
Temperatures in Auburn are expected to be a high of 38 degrees and a low of 26 degrees Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.