'So they know they are fierce': Girls STEPS aims to build self-esteen and create strong leaders

Opelika native Tiffany Gibson founded Girls STEPS Inc. in 2015, fueled by a passion to provide opportunities to girls and teach them essential skills.

The educational program, for girls in grades 3-12, started in Lee County and now includes girls from Chambers, Macon and Russell counties.

STEPS is an acronym that stands for supporting, transforming, empowering and preparing for success.

“We’re just trying to teach them to be future leaders in their school, community, church or in whatever they’re doing,” Gibson said. “We’re also really focusing on them looking into those non-traditional careers beyond high school where they need more females, like engineering or the STEM-type programs.”

STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Gibson, was a city councilwoman for Opelika’s Ward 2 from 2016-2020, currently works as a counselor at the HOPE Academy, a high school in the Troop County School System in LaGrange, Georgia. Prior to that, she worked at Auburn High School for 13 years and Valley High School for four years.

“What I’ve noticed just being a high school counselor is that a lot of girls lack self-esteem,” Gibson said, “so any opportunity that we have to build that so they know they are fierce and can do anything, that’s what we try to take advantage of,” she said.

This non-profit organization holds sessions monthly where participants meet with an assigned group and learn about a specific topic such as social etiquette, health and beauty, self-image, healthy relationships, leadership, college and careers, mental health awareness, safety and self-defense and anything that will boost self-esteem.

Fun activities and field trips are also incorporated into the schedule.

“Exposure is a big piece of the organization,” Gibson said. “We want to show them something different, because we feel that by exposing them to different things then their worldview will change and they’ll start making different choices.”

Gibson feels it’s important to invest in the youth in the community, meet them where they are and help them become productive and engaged citizens.

“Our primary focus is to get our school-aged girls into thinking outside of the box by exposing them to various culturally enriched activities,” Gibson said.

This year the Opelika Chamber of Commerce presented Gibson with the 2022 Visionary Award for her work with girls in the community.

“That was a shocker,” she said with a smile. “I do what I do because I love what I do, not for accolades… but it was really exciting that people notice what we are doing here and the exposure that we’re trying to push out for our girls.”

Camp Pathfinder

This week, the organization is hosting Camp Pathfinder to provide middle school girls with an opportunity to learn about a wide variety of topics including first aid, CPR, different careers, cooking, fashion, self-defense, mental and physical health and more.

The group of about 20 girls meets at the Raintree Community Center in Opelika to learn things that Gibson believes are essential to be successful.

“I like all of the activities that we do, and it just teaches us how to be young ladies,” said Jalyn Johnson, 13, an Auburn Junior High School student who joined the Girls STEPS program two years ago.

Johnson said she’s enjoyed learning what to do at business dinners and exploring different career options. She plans to go into the medical field and wants to become an anesthesiologist.

Caria Maddox, 12, said she joined the program about two years ago because she wanted to meet new people and learn more about how she can change the world.

“I’ve learned that I am in control of myself and my mind,” said Maddox, a student at Opelika Middle School. “I’ve learned how to grow up and become a young lady. I’ve also learned good things about business and what I could do when I grow up.”

Maddox said she’d like to go into the field of fashion design.

Koree Baker, 13, also joined the program about two years ago, and said she did so because she wanted to become more social.

“I’ve learned how to love myself,” said the Opelika Middle School student, “and I’ve learned how to talk to people more and be more social.”

During Camp Pathfinder, Baker said she enjoyed touring colleges, learning how to apply for college and learning about different trades. She said she wants to pursue a nursing career.

Gibson is currently working on planning an ACT boot camp for high school students and another camp for elementary students this summer. She is also looking toward making big travel plans for next summer, which she hopes will be to Washington, D.C.

Girls STEPS will be accepting new members for the regular program toward the end of July. Visit the website www.gstepsince.org to apply.